Young Franklin Parish professionals now have a program where they can explore their leadership potential and expand their abilities.
Leadership Franklin is a development program geared toward young adults to assist them in recognizing their influence in the business world and their community.
Program directors are accepting applications now. Deadline to submit an application and employer / sponsor form is Oct. 15.
Sponsored by the Main Street Economic Committee, Leadership Franklin is open to young professionals who live or work in Franklin Parish. Classes will consist of 20-25 individuals selected through an application process. Through the year participants will refine specific leadership skills and gain exposure to leaders from the community, region and state. Participants will also network with their peers from other fields and gain contacts that will benefit their volunteer and professional activities.
“This program is a great new opportunity for personal growth,” said DeAnne Kiper, Leadership Franklin Program director. “Young professionals from the community can explore their leadership potential and stretch themselves.”
Participants will receive ten month sessions from January through November 2020, excluding July. Sessions will include 26 hours of leadership training and personal development workshops. Leadership Franklin also features out-of-class activities including mentoring, community meetings, book review and a community service group project.
Two out-of-class activities are a teamwork / confidence building day activity at King’s Camp ropes course and a day trip to visit the Louisiana Legislature.
All sessions will be mandatory with lunch provided with a small group presentation and graduation luncheon at the November session.
Kiper said other areas have implemented this program with much success.
“Many other parishes across the state have had success with similar programs like this where the community is taking more responsibility in the process of growing its future leaders,” Kiper said.
Sessions will be held at Louisiana Delta Community College Winnsboro in room 101. Dates for the session are Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May (TBD), June 2, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
Cost of enrollment is $900. The fee will provide for all activities associated with enrollment including food and supplies. Payment must be received by Nov. 15. If the participant is unable to complete the program, there will be no opportunity for refunds.
For more information contact Leadership Franklin at leadershipfranklin6@gmail.com.
