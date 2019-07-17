Gilbert residents and businesses may see an increase in their water and sewer rates.
New rates were introduced at the Gilbert Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Thursday night. Tim LeMoine of Louisiana Rural Water Association made public a study he conducted for the town. LeMoine’s study recommended Gilbert raise its water and sewer rates.
A public hearing on the proposed water and sewer rates will be held at Gilbert Town Hall Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
If approved by the Board of Aldermen, residential water rates will be set at $25 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage, according to the rate study.
Residential sewer rates will be $20 for the first 2,000 gallons and $8.00 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
If passed, small business water rates will be $40 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
Small business sewer rates will be $44 for the first 2,000 gallons and $8.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
If passed, commercial water rates will be $60 for the first 5,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
Commercial sewer rates will be $52 for the first 5,000 gallons and $8.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
“Under the proposed rate study, we are raising the water and sewer rates a little more than I wanted,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “Even with this raise, we are going to make just a small profit.”
The rate study came about after Gilbert started working toward obtaining grants and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans to refurbish parts of its sewer system. The project calls for repair of sewer lines on Third and Fourth streets, install an additional lift station, refurbish current lift stations and repair manholes. Estimated cost of the project is some $2 million and may be broken into three or four phases, Stephens said.
USDA requires municipalities to complete a rate study before qualifying for a grant or loan. Additionally, Gilbert has applied for a Louisiana Community Block Development grant for the sewer system repairs.
“The aldermen and I also have to live in Gilbert and pay the new rates if passed,” Stephens said. “We need to raise the rates, or our sewer system will not get fixed.”
Current residential water rates are $20 minimum for the first 2,000 gallons and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over 2,000 used. Residential sewer rates are $10 minimum for first 2,000 gallons used and $4 per 1,000 gallons over 2,000 gallons used.
Current small business water rates are $20 minimum rate for the first 8,000 gallons of water and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons. Small business sewer rates are $10 minimum rate for first 8,000 gallons of water used and $4 per 1,000 gallons over 8,000 used. Small business is defined as a customer whose meter size is less than one inch.
Businesses whose meters are one inch and over are charged commercial rates. The minimum rate is $55 for the first 15,000 gallons of water used and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
Minimum commercial sewer rates are $50 for the first 15,000 gallons of water used and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.