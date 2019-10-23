The 22nd annual Farmers Appreciation Banquet will be held at River of Life’s auditorium, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce and pays tribute to the importance of the parish’s agricultural industry.
Out of the total 414,000 acres in Franklin Parish, 156,664 acres were planted in row crops and 14,000 head of cattle were raised.
“The Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce is excited to honor our local farmers,” said Brenda Struth, chamber president. “We know that they have been putting in long hours away from their families while supporting our local economy. This is just a small way that the community can say thank you.”
Chamber board members have a special night planned for area farmers, Struth said.
“We will be serving Franklin Parish farm-raised catfish with all the trimmings,” Struth said. “We will also be entering everyone in the drawing for several awesome door prizes from our great chamber businesses. If you would like to attend, there are still a few tickets available for purchase by calling the Chamber office at (318) 435-4481.”
Highlighting the evening will be the presentation of cash awards for the first bale of cotton and first load of corn.
The honors of the first cotton bale will go to Jack Dailey of Fort Necessity.
In order to qualify for first bale honors, the cotton must be grown in Franklin Parish by a Franklin Parish resident and ginned in Franklin Parish, and the farmer must be the first recipient of a compress receipt for the crop year, according to chamber rules.
Statewide, cotton yields are higher than expected, said Craig Gautreaux with the LSU AgCenter.
Wet conditions at the beginning of the season slowed the crop, but improving conditions toward the end gave cotton a needed boost in north Louisiana.
Franklin Parish farmers planted 22,880 acres up from last year’s total of 16,000 acres.
Even though cotton acreage numbers were up statewide and locally, Gautreaux said he does not anticipate the trend to continue because of “high input and depressed prices.”
Bright spot in this year’s cotton harvest is the high fiber quality, Gautreaux said.
With the corn harvest, Darren Herrington of Fort Necessity delivered the first 900 bushels Aug. 2 to Lansings Elevator in Wisner.
This year’s corn harvest date started earlier than previous years, an ongoing trend for area corn, said Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU AgCenter Agent.
“Corn is now the primary crop,” Pinnell-Alison said. “This gives the crop a lot more attention, and farmers are now planting more corn varieties. Some of these varieties can have an earlier harvest.”
Franklin Parish corn farmers planted some 98,000 acres this season, up significantly from last year’s total of 72,000, Pinnell-Alison said.
Regionally, northeast Louisiana farmers planted 457,773 acres of corn. Statewide, corn farmers planted 539,730 acres.
Corn yields were “off a little bit from last year,” Pinnell-Alison said.
Lower yields can be blamed on heavy rains at the wrong time that delayed planting.
Projected statewide yields will be between 165 and 175 bushels per acre compared to previous years with yields around 185 bushels per acre, said Dan Fromme LSU AgCenter corn specialists.
Soybean acreage took a major hit in Franklin Parish due in part to the popularity of corn and the resurgence of cotton. Local farmers planted 22,000 acres of soybeans this year, down from last year’s 76,000 acres.
“Lot of the bean acreage was picked up by cotton and corn,” Pinnell-Alison said.
Other parish commodity acreage in the report included rice at 10,427 acres, sweet potatoes at 2,534 acres, pecans at 770 acres, wheat at 222 acres and grain sorghum at 78 acres.
Additionally, Franklin Parish landowners had 28,563 acres tied up in Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and 651 acres in the Wetlands Reserve Program (WRP) program.
“The Chamber of Commerce supports all Franklin Parish businesses especially our farmers since we are an agricultural area,” Struth said. “Our local businesses, for example — the banks and other businesses that donate door prizes and/or make monetary donations go to great lengths to support our farmers and strive to help them achieve success.”
