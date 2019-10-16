Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia will face Kevin Bates of Winnsboro in a Nov. 16 runoff in the District 20 House race.
In unofficial results, Riser finished with 47 percent, or 7,720 votes in the primary election held Saturday. Bates had 37 percent, or 6,095 votes.
Tammy Reed, from Caldwell Parish, collected 11 percent, or 1,822 votes while Winnsboro native, Marteze Singleton, picked up 4 percent, or 652 votes.
“I want to thank everyone who voted Saturday, and I would like to personally ask for your vote again,” Riser said. “I have 34 years of business experience and understanding in the oil and timber business.”
Riser, who was term limited in District 32 and cannot seek Senate re-election, said his campaign strategy for the runoff will remain the same.
“I plan to get up and go work from daylight to dark,” Riser said.
Bates, pastor of Life Church, said his campaign strategy is taking a shift.
“Up to this point I have run for who I am,” Bates said. “But now, my opponent is not what this community needs. I am not saying anything about his character, but we do not need a career politician.”
Bate’s campaign hopes to attract Reeves and Singleton voters.
“Obviously, I would have liked the numbers to be higher, but after analyzing the numbers for the last couple of days, we have realized the other two candidates were stronger than we perceived,” Bates said. “I feel like a big portion of those votes are ours for the taking.”
In the Senate District 32 race, Glen Womack of Harrisonburg beat three opponents to secure election.
Womack received 50.11 percent, or 18,588. His closest competitor, Steve May, garnered 31 percent, or 11,400 votes. Coming in a distant third and fourth were Judy Duhon (13 percent) and Danny Cole (6 percent) respectively.
Locally, Womack had a strong showing, collecting 57 percent of votes casted in Franklin Parish while May amassed 24 percent, Duhon 13 percent and Cole six percent.
“I want to say thank you to my wife, my children, my campaign director and his team, the voters of District 32, and most of all - God - for this victory,” Womack said. “I’m very humbled to have been granted the responsibility to represent the voters of this district.”
District 32 covers all of Franklin, Caldwell, Catahoula and LaSalle parishes and portions of Avoyelles, Concordia, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland and West Feliciana parishes.
Statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards will face Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in the general election November 16. Edwards took in 47 percent of votes to Rispone’s 27 percent in the primary. Congressman Ralph Abraham ran third with 24 percent of the vote.
In Franklin Parish, Abraham drew 67 percent of the vote to Edwards’ 27 percent and Rispone’s 5 percent.
Billy Nungesser will enter his second term as Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor after amassing 68 percent of the vote in the primary election to Willie Jones’ 32 percent.
Nungesser was the two-term president of Plaquemines Parish before entering the 2015 race when then Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne ran for governor. Dardenne defeated Nungessor in the 2011 lieutenant governor’s race.
In a 2015 runoff, Nungesser defeated Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden with 55.4 percent of the vote.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin locked up 41 percent of the vote in Saturday’s primary. He will face Gwen Collins-Greenup in the general election. Collins-Greenup garnered 34 percent. Opponents Thomas Kennedy III and Amanda Smith collected 19 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Attorney General Jeff Landry was re-elected in the primary election Saturday. He will again be Louisiana’s Attorney General compiling 66 percent of the votes to Ike Jackson Jr’s who received 34 percent.
State Treasurer John Schroder was re-elected with 67 percent of the vote. He turned back Derrick Edwards who collected 35 percent.
Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain defeated four opponents to secure a fourth term in office. Strain amassed 57 percent of the vote.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon beat insurance executive Tim Temple with 53 percent to 47 percent to enter his fourth term as Commissioner of Insurance.
