Northeast Louisiana Beef and Forage Field Day will be held Sept. 19 at Goldmine Plantation in south Richland Parish.
The seventh annual event hosted by the LSU AgCenter will cover topics such as fly control strategies, chute out, feral hog trap demonstration, importance of minerals, efficient hay feeding and hay sampling for analysis demonstration.
The program will be from 9 a.m. until noon with lunch being provided. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.
For more information contact Jim McCan at (318) 649-2663, Keith Collins at (318) 728-3216, Jason Holmes at (318) 368-9935 or Wink Alison at (318) 435-2903.
Directions to Goldmine Plantation from Winnsboro are: Take Hwy 618 (Lone Cedar Rd) six miles and veer right (north) on Hwy 135, then 1.6 miles to Goldmine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.