The Franklin Parish Police Jury will soon begin advertising for a possible new garbage collection service provider.
The Police Jury voted unanimously Thursday to proceed with the action after hearing numerous complaints in recent months about current contract holder, Waste Connections.
In the bid, specific instructions for future service were written. Instructions called for pull-cart assistance for elderly or handicapped, that individual dwellings with individual addresses receive bulk pick up and no liquids should be discharged from the truck.
Additional specifications included businesses which do not need more than three carts served each week should not be required to have a commercial dumpster. The bid specifications also provide penalties for continuous reports of skipped roads and containers.
The current contract with Waste Connections ends Nov. 11. The Police Jury entered into a five-year contract with the current provider in 2009. Since the completion of the initial contract, the relationship between the two entities has been renewed on an annual basis.
On another front, Police Jurors were instructed by Congressman Ralph Abraham to send a funding request to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management for the Turkey Creek levee project after Congress recently appropriated $1.2 billion to Louisiana for areas prone to flooding.
Abraham’s office recently contacted the Police Jury via phone about the matter.
“Hopefully, once the money comes through the state we will have our name and project in the pot and get some money,” said Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe. “Even though it is appropriated by Congress, once you get it to the state it is figured through the governor and legislature on how money is going to be appropriated out.”
Originally, the majority of funding was earmarked for the Baton Rouge area due to high population, McManus said.
“There is a possibility to get funding,” McManus said. “We won’t get it if we don’t ask.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded the Police Jury $184,000 for the Turkey Creek levee but estimated costs total some $3 million. The project calls for complete refurbishing of the structure and installing relief pipes.
Currently plagued by severe erosion, the levee was constructed in the late 1950s for the purpose of forming Turkey Creek Lake. If the levee breaks, water will be drained from the lake and dispersed in the Black and Tensas rivers.
In a related matter, the Boggy Bayou project was ahead of schedule, McManus said.
Contractors were installing culverts on Lincoln and Sunflower streets at press time.
“Boggy Bayou is going very well,” McManus said. “It looks really good.”
The project entails cleaning and removing debris, grading, reshaping the channel and replacing culverts. W.L. Bass Construction of Monroe was awarded the $767,215 project at the Police Jury’s May 9 meeting.
Additionally, the Police Jury approved Juror Troy Hendry to replace Jury Vice President Buddy Parks on all committees. Parks is not seeking reelection to the Police Juror District 2 seat.
Parks was a member of the finance, public works, garbage, appropriations, purchasing, courthouse, fire district and ambulance committees.
