The primary election in Catahoula Parish is slated for Oct. 12 and the general election Nov. 6.
Incumbents Clerk of Court Larisa Holley Field, Assessor Matt Taylor and Coroner Raymond Rouse are unopposed.
In police jury races, Harold Sones is unopposed in District 4 and Rickie Crumpton is unopposed in District 7.
Candidates include:
Sheriff:
Toney Edwards, Democrat, Jonesville.
Ethan House, No Party, Jonesville.
Cedric Elias Martin, Democrat, Jonesville.
Police Juror District 1:
Calvin Adams, Democrat, Sicily Island.
Brady Nelson, Republican, Sicily Island.
"Ben" Otwell, Republican, Jonesville.
Eli Rutledge, Republican, Harrisonburg, Withdrew.
Police Juror District 2:
Jerel Evans, Republican, Sicily Island.
Jimmy Murry II, Republican, Sicily Island.
Bobby Wilson, Republican, Sicily Island, Other/Disq.
Police Juror District 3:
Joseph L. "Bo" Aarons, Republican, Harrisonburg.
Glen McCormack, Republican, Enterprise.
Richard D. Williamson, Republican, Aimwell.
Police Juror District 5:
James "Bub" Barker, Republican, Jonesville.
Joe Higdon, No Party, Jonesville.
Donna Neal, Republican, Jonesville.
Rodney Sones, Independent, Jonesville.
Police Juror District 6:
Jeffery Estes, Independent, Jonesville.
Reggie Whatley, Republican, Jonesville.
Jeremy Wood, Republican, Jonesville.
Police Juror District 8:
Debra Jones Hawkins, Democrat, Jonesville.
Dewain Littleton, Republican, Jonesville.
Police Juror District 9:
Johnnie Adams, Republican, Jonesville.
Terri Cotton, Republican, Jonesville.
Toney Stevenson Sr., Democrat, Jonesville.
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District:
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat, Jena.
Judia "Judy" Duhon, Democrat, Olla.
"Steve" May, Republican, Columbia.
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg.
State Representative 20th District:
Kevin Bates, Republican, Winnsboro.
Tammy Reed, Democrat, Columbia.
Neil Riser, Republican, Columbia.
Marteze Singleton, Democrat, Winnsboro.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
Governor:
Ralph Abraham, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat, Hammond.
Patrick J. Doguet, Republican, Rayne, Other/Disq.
John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Gary Landrieu, Independent, Metairie.
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, Republican, New Orleans.
Manuel Russell Leach, Republican, Natchitoches, Other/Disq.
M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat, Ponchatoula, Other/Disq.
"Eddie" Rispone, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Lieutenant Governor:
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans.
William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
Rao M. Uppu, Democrat, Prairieville, Withdrew.
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin, Republican, Baton Rouge.
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Clinton.
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, Metairie.
Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Republican, Bastrop.
Attorney General:
"Ike" Jackson Jr., Democrat, Plaquemine.
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Teresa Kenny, No Party, New Orleans.
John M. Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
"Charlie" Greer, Democrat, Natchez.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
