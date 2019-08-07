Qualifying for the Oct. 12 primary election got underway Tuesday and ends Thursday.
On Oct. 12, voters statewide will elect a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.
District races will include Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District Five, Senator District 32 and House Representative 20.
Parish-wide races include those for Sheriff, Assessor, Clerk of Court, Police Jury and Justice of the Peace District Eight.
At press time, Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb drew an opponent in his bid for his reelection. Qualifying Tuesday to oppose Cobb was Madison Eaton Jr. of Winnsboro.
Qualifying for Clerk of Court was Matthew Hollis of Baskin. Tax Assessor Rod Elrod of Winnsboro qualified for reelection.
Police Juror District 1 Ricky Campbell qualified and plans to seek reelection. Ronnie Cassels qualified to run for Police Jury District 2.
James Harris of Gilbert is seeking reelection for Police Juror District 3. Paul Till of Delhi qualified for Police Juror District 4.
Police Juror Leroy Scott drew an opponent for his bid for reelection to the District 5 seat. Keiona Wesby of Winnsboro qualified Tuesday to oppose Scott.
W.H. “Rawhide” Robinson of Winnsboro will seek reelection to the Police Juror District 6 seat.
Early voting is scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. except Sunday.
In a related matter, the last date to register to vote for the Oct. 12 primary election is Sept. 11.
A person may register to vote at any Registrar of Voters office, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Department of Children and Family Services, WIC offices, Medicaid offices or Armed Forces recruitment offices.
Additionally, a person may register to vote online at Geaux Vote Online Registration System.
If registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, they are required to prove age, residency and identity with a current Louisiana driver’s license, birth certificate or other documentation which sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency.
