An amendment to an existing ordinance to lower building permit costs was introduced during Monday’s Winnsboro Town Council meeting.
The amendment is designed to entice future businesses to open in Winnsboro, said Mayor Sonny Dumas.
If passed, a $400 permit will be charged to business owners building in Winnsboro, a drastic decrease from the town’s present permit charge.
Currently, businesses are charged $3,320 for the first $500,000 plus $4 for each additional $1,000.
“Right now, we have people wanting to move into the city limits, but our permits and fees are so high,” Dumas said. “We are not competitive with other cities. We have four people that are chomping at the bits that want to come into the city limits.”
With the lowering of permit costs, Dumas hopes additional future businesses mean additional future money for Winnsboro.
“We have to look out for future revenue,” Dumas said. “The more (businesses) we have coming in, the more revenue we will have.”
Residential building permits will also be lowered under the proposed amendment.
With the present rate, when someone builds a $250,000 home they have to purchase a total of $2,250 of permits, said Phillip Robinson, assistant superintendent.
If the amendment is passed, new residential properties will only require one $250 permit, Robinson said. For those renovating 50 percent or more of their property, a $150 permit will be required. There will also be individual permits such as electrical permits for $25 if a person needs to change out just a meter base.
“This puts us in line with where we need to be,” Robinson said. “The parish has been doing this almost identical for years now. We want to be competitive with the people around us and the parish.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members agreed to apply for Capital Outlay funding for renovation of the Industrial Park lift station. The lift station was installed in the 1970s and was long overdue for improvements, said Heath McGuffee, project manager from Meyer, Meyer LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
In a related matter, Town Council members passed a resolution giving the go ahead to start improvements on Winnsboro Airport taxiway and aprons. Construction should start in mid-November.
A low bid of $292,608 from Amethyst Construction, Inc. of West Monroe was approved for the work at the Town Council’s August meeting.
Improvements were funded by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
