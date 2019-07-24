The fight against blighted property and unkempt yards has spread throughout Franklin Parish this summer as local municipalities pass stricter ordinances and review alternative ways to clean up areas.
Municipalities have taken a strong stance against the community nuisances with some town officials reasoning the properties are dangerous.
“These structures and properties are unsafe and unsanitary which can lead to problems such as sickness and disease,” said Sonny Dumas, Winnsboro mayor. “They are also causing home values to decrease.”
In the last four months, Winnsboro has taken an aggressive stance on blighted property and now takes aim at abandoned vehicles.
In the last week, Winnsboro Police Department deputies have been ticketing residents who have abandoned cars parked on their property, Dumas said.
“Some have already been before the judge,” Dumas said. “People are starting to get tickets for the old vehicles. I’ve went out and talked to a few people myself.”
Greg “Bubba” Brown, public works director, was commissioned to head the effort to clean up blighted properties in Winnsboro. Currently, Winnsboro officials are working on the demolition process of 10 properties with more to be added in next month’s regular Town Council meeting. Four blighted properties have been torn down, Brown said.
The process is long and drawn out to demolish and clean up blighted properties, Brown said. Each municipality in Franklin Parish follows a similar process which is taken from the Louisiana Municipal Association.
An inspection performed by Winnsboro employees which includes Brown is the first step in the process.
“Through the inspection, we decide whether the building can be repaired or not,” Brown said. “After the inspection, we send a letter to the owner requesting them to come before the Town Council to explain their plans for the property.”
If the owner does not go before the Town Council and discuss their plans or fails to make repairs correcting the property’s unsafe condition, Winnsboro will enter an order condemning the building.
If the owner does not demolish the building, Winnsboro will serve notice on the owner and begin the clean-up process.
Winnsboro will then have privilege and lien on the property for the cost of maintenance of the property, the cost of the demolition and the attorney’s fees Winnsboro has incurred.
Wisner Town Council started its fight against unkept properties last August when it unanimously passed an ordinance specifically stating the height of grass and charges to the property owner. In Wisner, if the property owner’s grass exceeds 18 inches, a request to mow the property would be mailed.
If there is no response after 10 days, Wisner officials will mow the property at a cost to the owner. The cost is broken down as follows: 7,500 square feet will be $200; 7,501 to 11,501 will be $250; 11,501 to 15,150 will be $300; 15,151 to an acre will be $350. Any property over an acre will be $400 per acre.
Additionally, Wisner officials are now eyeing junk cars parked throughout city limits.
“We are about to focus on the abandoned and junk cars,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “We are going to send out a letter first about their vehicles that need to be removed. Within 30 to 60 days, they can come talk to me about the vehicles and get the ball rolling (on the removal). If we don’t see an attempt to improve, we will enforce our policy.”
In next month’s regular meeting, Gilbert officials will introduce a resolution updating fines and mowing charges for unkept yards, said Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens.
Gilbert’s current ordinance pertaining to unkempt yards was passed in 2005, Stephen said. Gilbert charges a minimum $65 and $125 per additional acre.
Stephens hopes the increased fines and charges will encourage property owners to mow unkempt yards.
“We don’t want to be in the yard business,” Stephens said.
For Gilbert’s blighted property problem, Gilbert aldermen approved an ordinance to join forces with Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS) at their regular June meeting.
LaMATS, a subsidiary of Louisiana Municipal Association, will help Gilbert with the extensive process of demolition and clean-up of blighted properties.
“We’re going to start sending out letters to property owners mid-August,” Stephens said. “There are some property owners who have already started cleaning up. Right now, we are getting the word out.”
Parish wide, if Franklin Parish Police Jury officials finds a property that is considered a nuisance the property owner is given written notice to abate the property or request a hearing, according to Franklin Parish Police Jury Ordinance No. 3242.
If the property owner does not clean the unkempt property within 10 days, the Police Jury could charge a minimum of $100. If the property is greater than 60 feet by 100 feet the owner will be charged $100 plus $1 per square foot over 6,000 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.