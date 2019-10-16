Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb won his bid for re-election in convincing fashion against opponent Madison Eaton Jr.
Ninety-three percent of Franklin Parish voters chose Cobb while 7 percent chose Eaton in the Oct. 12 primary election, according to unofficial numbers from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
Cobb enters his third term as sheriff after beating Eaton 6,768 to 510 votes.
“I would like to thank everyone who supports this office and what we do day in and day out,” Cobb said. “Throughout the election the show of support from the people of the community was a really big deal. The magnitude of support people showed me as sheriff and the men and women of this office makes us want to do even more.”
Cobb said during his next term, the sheriff’s office will continue to improve.
“We still want to have a department that people can be proud of,” Cobb said. “We want to continue to improve in all arenas and be the best we can be.”
In the Clerk of Court race, Anita Gallagher-Wygal will face Matthew Hollis in a runoff.
Gallagher-Wygal received 49 percent or 3,468 votes to Hollis’ 29 percent or 2,023 votes. Austin Warner collected 1,362 votes while 241 people voted for Karah Lochbrunner.
Gallagher-Wygal and Hollis are vying for current Clerk of Court Ann Johnson’s position who opted not to run for re-election.
In the Police Jury races, three incumbent jurors kept their seats while Leroy Scott and Joe Lewis face challengers in the Nov. 16 runoff election.
Ricky Campbell, James Harris and W.H. “Rawhide” Robinson will serve another term.
District 2 and 4 will have new police jurors with both Troy Hendry and Buddy Parks not seeking re-election.
In the District 1 race, Campbell beat challenger Judy Roberts 675 votes to 479 votes. Campbell took 58 percent of the votes.
David L. DeBlieux will go against Ronnie Cassels in a runoff for Police Jury District 2. Coming out of the primary election, DeBlieux was the leader receiving 405 votes to Cassels’ 251 votes. DeBlieux took 38 percent of the votes.
Two other District 2 candidates, Walter Smith and Richard Mahoney, received 231 and 182 votes, respectively.
Harris beat Jeff Stephens 591 to 311 votes to regain his seat in District 3. Harris received 66 percent of the votes.
Gary Peters will be the new police juror in District 4 after beating Paul Till 640 to 588 votes. Fifty-two percent of the voters chose Peters.
Police Juror Leroy Scott and Keiona Wesby are in a runoff for the Police Jury - District 5 seat. Wesby received the most votes in the primary with 307 to Scott’s 252. Wesby took in 37 percent of the votes in the primary election.
Additionally, Willie Lee Thomas, Sr. garnered 209 votes, and Adrian Gardner received 56 votes in the District 5 race.
Robinson beat Bob Gibson by a considerable margin in Police Jury District 6 election. Robinson collected 886 votes to Gibson’s 344. Robinson received 72 percent in the lopsided victory.
In the District 7 race, Lewis and Leodis Norman will face-off in the Nov. 12 election.
Lewis amassed 371 votes to Norman’s 267 to force a run off. The third opponent in the election for District 7, Hoston Whitley, Jr., received 129 votes. Incumbent Lewis received 48 percent of the votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.