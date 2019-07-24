Friends and family gathered on Blanson Street in Winnsboro Monday night to remember Waneshia Bush who was tragically killed Sunday morning.
Bush, 20, was hit by a stray bullet while attending a birthday party being held on the corner of Blanson and Smith streets, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Office reports.
Bush was transported to Franklin Medical Center where she later died as a result of her injuries.
At press time, investigations were ongoing and numerous individuals were being held for interviews, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
“She was a fine person, in college, who was succeeding in her life,” Cobb said. “Her tragic death is the result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Bush was not an intended target for any crime, Cobb said.
“When individuals who only have intentions of destroying lives act recklessly with disregard of human life, this is the result,” Cobb said. “It is my hope that those responsible will receive all the punishment they deserve through our legal system, and more.”
Bush was an honor student at Grambling State University and a minister of dance at her home church. She was making plans for her own dance camp in August.
“As a student, a recent Miss Black and Gold, and a volunteer, Waneshia was well known and admired by her classmates, professors, and those she knew,” said GSU president Rick Gallot in a statement. “Coping with any loss of life can be difficult, and exceptionally challenging when we lose someone so bright so soon.”
Those attending the ceremony called Bush a positive light in the community.
“Waneshia was a great person,” said Sierra Rubin, a GSU student from Winnsboro. “She was very energetic and had a lot going on. She was very loving, not only to her family and Franklin Parish but to Grambling.”
Lisa Higgins, who lives close to where the party took place, agreed with Rubin.
“She was a real good person,” Higgins said. “She always had a smile on her face.”
Cobb urged anyone who may know any information to come forward.
“We need the community to come together and help us to see that those who saw something at the party come forward,” Cobb said. “Do not allow cowards with guns who fled, resulting in the loss of an innocent life, to be left uncharged for their crimes.”
To report information about the incident, contact the Sheriff’s office at (318) 435-4505 or the Winnsboro Police Department at (318) 435-4307.
