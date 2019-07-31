Two companies have released plans to build apartment complexes near Winnsboro.
Quail Run 2019 GP, LLC, of Oxford, Miss, plans on constructing a 40-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 865 and 8th Street, according to a public notice published in The Franklin Sun.
MGM Development Group is eyeing another 50-unit apartment complex near Winnsboro, according to a public notice also published in The Franklin Sun.
Both notices were published in the July 24 edition.
“We have not heard from either company,” said Winnsboro Mayor Sonny Dumas. “If they plan on building within the city limits they need to run their plans by us.”
Quail Run GP, LLC has been communicating with Franklin Parish Police Jury officials, said Karah Lochbrunner, assistant secretary - treasurer.
“They have contacted us to find out our specific protocol,” Lochbrunner said.
Officials from MGM Development have not contacted Winnsboro or Police Jury officials.
The 40-unit Quail Run apartment complex will have 39 three bedroom, two-bathroom units and one two bedroom, two-bathroom unit along with one office / community facility and support services, according to the public notice.
Quail Run will target families, specifically single parent households, earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, including Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) eligible households.
Quail Run 2019, LP is asking for a 9 percent tax credit provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, according to the notice. The estimate of the construction cost was not listed in the notice.
The average proposed rent will be $550 per month for the three-bedroom unit and $250 per month for the two-bedroom unit.
MGM Development Group plans to construct and develop a 50 unit single family and/or senior citizen housing units “depending on the needs of the community,” according to the public notice.
The development will be named Franklin Estates MGM and construction and development costs are estimated to be in excess of $10 million.
Franklin Estates MGM will include community facilities, security cameras and playgrounds. If single family housing is developed a mixture of two and three bedroom homes will be constructed, and if senior citizen housing is constructed the units will be one and two bedrooms.
To fund the project, MGM Development Group plans to provide equity capital and obtain bank financing and apply for either 4 percent or 9 percent tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
The public notice does not estimate rent costs for the possible housing units.
