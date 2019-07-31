Construction projects should be completed at Franklin Parish High School band room, Winnsboro Elementary and Fort Necessity schools by the start of school, said Superintendent Lanny Johnson.
The announcement was made at the School Board’s agenda meeting Monday night.
“The building contractor says he is on schedule,” Johnson said. “We are very pleased with Gentry Construction and everything seems to be going along nicely.”
Gentry Construction was low bidder for the renovation projects.
Plans for Franklin Parish High School band room call for installation of new lights, carpet and to refurbish instrument storage containers. Refurbishing the hallway bathrooms and hallway in front of Franklin Parish High School gymnasium will continue after school has started, Johnson said.
An extensive rehabilitation of Winnsboro Elementary’s gym is underway as contractors poured an additional three inches of concrete on the floor and installed a new floor covering, lights and air conditioning system. An air conditioning system will also be installed at Winnsboro Elementary’s cafeteria, Johnson said.
At Fort Necessity School, vinyl siding is being installed on the exterior of the gym and air conditioning duct work is being hung in the gym. Additionally, the contractors are also close to asphalting the parking lot, Johnson said.
Meanwhile, plans are underway to begin demolition at Baskin High School Aug. 10 at a cost of $75,000, Johnson said.
Built in 1926, the building is in dire shape. Water damage caused by incomplete roof work in 2009 has damaged the auditorium, and most of its windows are broken and exterior bricks are missing. The two-story building has not been used on a regular basis for 15 years.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 on the merits of its architecture and place in regional social history but has since been removed.
During the demolition, a temporary fence will be constructed around the perimeter of the site for safety reasons, Johnson said.
On another front, School Board members approved a low bid of $562.67 for each window air conditioning unit and $621.28 for each floor air conditioning unit from Southern Pipe of West Monroe to be installed throughout the school system where needed.
Additionally, School Board members approved a low bid of $7,400 from Automated Alarm of Monroe for security cameras. Cameras will be bought and installed when needed.
“This is an open purchase order,” Johnson said. “If we have a need for these items, it covers us. This measure is just protecting the Board.”
The School Board approved the bids to be in compliance with Louisiana bid laws in a special meeting held before its agenda meeting.
