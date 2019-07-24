The trial for a former principal at Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School who faces charges of molestation of a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct with a student was rescheduled for next year.
Fifth Judicial District Attorney Mack Lancaster said Stephen Couch will stand trial beginning Jan. 13.
This is the second time the trial has been rescheduled for Couch. The original date was set for Jan. 22, 2019 and then rescheduled to start this Monday.
Scheduling conflicts with defense attorneys and three older cases already on the docket were the reasoning for the reschedule, Lancaster said.
Couch is facing a total of 11 criminal charges including five counts of molestation of a juvenile and six counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student after he was indicted by a Franklin Parish Grand Jury. Some of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted.
After the indictment, Couch, 41, turned himself in to Franklin Parish Sheriff authorities Feb. 26, 2018 and was booked at the Franklin Parish Detention Center with bond set at $280,000. He was required to surrender his passport.
Later, Couch pled not guilty March 13 in the Franklin Parish Courthouse to five counts of molestation of a juvenile involving five students and six counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.
In a related matter, a lawsuit against Couch, Michael Couch, Apostolic Tabernacle, Inc. and Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School is still ongoing, according to officials with the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
The suit was filed at the Fifth Judicial District Court in Franklin Parish Dec. 3, 2018.
Codie DeWayne Orten, Joshua Sandman II, Joshua Sandman, individually and on behalf of his minor son and Logan Paul Waguespack filed the suit. The group is seeking punitive / exemplary damages against the defendants based upon what they say is the wanton and reckless disregard for their rights and safety as minors.
The lawsuit states Michael Couch knew of the alleged molestations at the Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School but did nothing about them. Michael Couch, who is listed as director of Apostolic Tabernacle Inc. in the suit, was Stephen Couch’s employer and is his father.
Stephen Couch is no longer employed at Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School.
