The Winnsboro Town Council introduced an amendment Monday night to prohibit block parties and place restrictions on private parties within the town’s corporate limits.
If the proposed amendments are passed, cars will not be allowed to block traffic and loitering will not be allowed, said Mayor Sonny Dumas in an earlier meeting.
The introduction of the amendment affecting parties passed with a 4-1 vote with Councilman Tyrone Coleman the sole no vote. Councilman Rex McCarthy made the motion with a second from Councilman Jerry Johnson.
“I think this (amendment) goes too far,” Coleman said after the meeting on the reasoning for his vote. “This is dealing with people’s private property.”
Additionally, a separate proposed amendment would prohibit backpacks during certain times.
The introduction passed with a 3-2 vote with Councilman Keith Berry and Coleman voting against the amendment.
“As far as a backpack is concerned, it is better if you identify if the person is carrying a gun in their pocket,” Coleman said.
The move to tighten ordinances pertaining to backpacks, block and private parties arose after the shooting death of Waneshia Bush. Bush, 20, an honor student at Grambling State University, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet while attending what has been described as a block party near Blanson and Smith streets at approximately 1 a.m. July 21.
The proposed amendments have been labeled “Bush Ordinances” in the past.
Under the proposed amendments, the prohibited block parties and street parties are defined as “an outdoor public event in which many members of a community and/or neighboring communities congregate on public property to either observe an event of some importance or simply for mutual enjoyment.”
A private outdoor event is defined as “(yard party, weddings, cookouts, get togethers, etc.) held on private property for invited guests and for private enjoyment only.”
While the block parties would be prohibited, private parties would be allowed under restrictions involving the number of invited guests for the event.
A private outdoor event will require a $10 permit if 75 to 100 guests ages 12 and older will be in attendance. If the private outdoor event will have over 100 guests ages 12 and older the host will be required to purchase a $20 permit and provide one security officer for the event, according to the proposed amended ordinance.
Additionally, private parties would be required to end at midnight for adults and 11 p.m. for juveniles.
Penalties proposed by the ordinance for private parties would call for the event to be terminated by law enforcement officers and fines if the host does not acquire the required permit.
Hosts will be fined “not less than $250 nor more than $500 or be imprisoned for not more than 60 days or both,” according to the proposed amended ordinance.
The proposed ordinance banning backpacks in Winnsboro would be in effect while school is not in session. Additionally, the proposed ordinance would require that backpacks be clear or mesh “so that the contents are visible.”
Violators will be fined “not less than $25 nor more than $100 or imprisoned for not more than 10 days or both,” under the proposal.
A committee made up of McCarthy, Johnson and Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce have been studying the matter since being appointed at the special Town Council meeting July 30.
(0) comments
