Some 3,200 early votes were cast in Franklin Parish for the Oct. 12 primary election.
It was a high turnout for early voting with numbers continuing to grow as mail-in ballots come in, said Geneva Cupp, Registrar of Voters. Deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Friday at 4:30 p.m.
A total of 3,050 voters came through the Registrar of Voters’ office in the seven-day early voting period while 214 absentee ballots have been recorded, according to Louisiana Secretary of State statistical report.
Of those early and absentee votes in Franklin Parish, 2,778 were white, 473 were black and 33 were registered as other. More females voted than males - 1,814 to 1,450, and Republicans with 1,722 votes outnumbered Democrats with 1,096 votes and other with 446 votes, according to the statistical report.
Statewide, 77,059 people voted in Louisiana, making it the second highest first day in history, said Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Highest first day was recorded in the November 2016 presidential contest with 87,066 votes.
In the Oct. 12 primary election, voters will choose a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.
Voters in Franklin Parish will also have an opportunity to cast their ballets for positions on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District Five, Senator District 32 and House Representative District 20.
Parish-wide races include those for Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Police Jury and Justice of the Peace, District Eight.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb drew opponent Madison Eaton Jr. of Winnsboro in his bid for reelection.
Four people are running for Clerk of Court to fill the position currently held by Ann Johnson who chose not to seek re-election. seeking the Clerk’s office are Matthew Hollis of Baskin, Karah Lochbrunner of Winnsboro, Austin Warner of Winnsboro and Anita Gallagher-Wygal of Winnsboro.
For Police Jury District 1, Jury president Ricky Campbell faces Judy Roberts.
Ronnie Cassels, David L. DeBlieux, Richard Mahoney and Walter G. Smith are vying for the vacated Police Juror District 2 seat. The seat was left vacant with the retirement of Police Juror Buddy Parks.
Police Juror James Harris faces opposition from Jeff Stephens for the Police Juror District 3 seat.
Gary Peters and Paul Till are running for Police Juror District 4 seat after vacated by another retiring Juror — Troy Hendry.
District 5 Police Juror Leroy Scott faces Adrian Gardner, Willie Lee Thomas Sr. and Keiona Wesby as opposing candidates.
Police Juror District 6 W.H. “Rawhide” Robinson drew one opponent, Bob Gibson.
For the Police Jury District 7 spot, Leodis Norman and Hoston Whitley Jr. will try to unseat Police Juror Joe Lewis.
In district elections, Senate District 32 race drew five candidates after Sen. Neil Riser reached his term limit. Riser is running for the District 20 House seat.
Daniel M. “Danny” Cole of Jena, Judia “Judy” Duhon of Olla, Steve May of Columbia and Glen D. Womack of Harrisonburg are running for the Senate seat.
Riser is among four candidates on the ballot for District 20 House seat.
Kevin Bates of Winnsboro, Tammy Reed of Columbia, Riser of Columbia and Marteze Singleton of Winnsboro will be on the ballot in the primary election.
Stephen Chapman of Alexandria and Ashley Ellis of Monroe are listed on the ballot for the BESE District 5 spot.
Voters statewide will begin making their choices to elect one of eight candidates opposing Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Ralph Abraham of Baton Rouge, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond, Patrick J. Doguet of Rayne, Gary Landrieu of Metairie, Patrick “Live Wire” Landry of New Orleans, Manuel Russell Leach of Natchitoches, M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza of Pontchatoula and Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge are on the ballot for governor.
Voters will have two choices for Lieutenant Governor, incumbent Billy Nungessor of Belle Chase and Willie Jones of New Orleans.
Ardoin has three opponents for Secretary of State on the ballot. Voters will choose from Ardoin, “Gwen” Collins-Greenup of Clinton, Thomas J. Kennedy III of Metairie and Amanda “Jennings” Smith of Bastrop.
In the Attorney General election, voters will have two choices, incumbent Jeff Landry of Broussard and “Ike” Jackson Jr. of Plaquemine.
Voters will have a choice of five candidates for the position of Commission of Agriculture. Current Commissioner Mike Strain, Marguerite Green of New Orleans, Charlie Greer of Natchez, Peter Williams of Baton Rouge and Bradley Zaunbrecher of Egan are on the ballot.
For the Commissioner of Insurance, voters have two choices, Commissioner Jim Donelon and Tim Temple of Baton Rouge.
