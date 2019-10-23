Some 60 people turned out to see Gov. John Bel Edwards’s pay a campaign visit to Winnsboro, Tuesday.
Edward’s met with supporters at Jack Hammons Community Center.
This was Edward’s second stop Tuesday on what he called his “river tour.”
Edwards first campaign stop was in Rayville. Later in the day, Edwards was scheduled to be in Ferriday and in Ruston at Louisiana Tech University Wednesday.
Edwards spoke of his bipartisanship, Louisiana’s $500 million government surplus and medicaid expansion but ended his speech by courting Congressman Ralph Abraham’s voters.
“I recognized that here in Franklin Parish that this was a place that most people knew Congressman Abraham,” Edwards said. “Obviously, most people voted for him, but we have a run-off, and he is not going to be on the ballot.”
Edwards asked the crowd to research his performance as governor.
“I just ask you to take a look at what we have been able to do since I have been governor,” Edwards said. “I am asking for you to take an objective look.”
Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, led in the primary election with 47 percent of the vote, falling short of the majority needed to win the race outright.
He is now in a Nov. 16 run-off with first-time candidate Eddie Rispone, a Republican who co-founded a large industrial contractor. Rispone received 27 percent, edging out Abraham who received 24 percent of the vote during the Oct. 12 primary.
