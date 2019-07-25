Franklin Parish Sheriff and Winnsboro Police departments have made 11 arrests as of Thursday afternoon in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Waneshia Bush.
Bush, 20 of Winnsboro, was attending a party on the corner of Blanson and Smith streets when she was struck by a stray bullet around 1 a.m.
Bush was transported to Franklin Medical Center where she later died as a result of her injuries. Bush was not an intended target for any crime, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Arrests were made of the following individuals:
George Edward Bell, 21, of 207 Linda Drive, Monroe
Jarrell M. Gundy, 20, of 106 Loy Street, Rayville
Devon Maurice Hill, 17, of 1701 Powers Street, Winnsboro
Calvin Ray Hollis, 38, 1808 Peters Street, Winnsboro
Brandon L. Kelly, 25, 2201 Mike Street, Winnsboro
Kenterrius R. Kelly, 21, 36 Lake Drive, Monroe
Lequise Reynolds, 20, 612 Spruce Street, Rayville
Samuel Maurice Sledge, 20, 612 Spruce Street, Rayville
Marquese Trayvon Wallace, 23, 2713 Earle Drive, Winnsboro
Rodrickes Roshad Wallace, 22, 2017 2017 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro
One juvenile male of Monroe
Charges of the above mentioned individuals include the following: aggravated assault of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, accessory after the fact, illegal carrying of weapons, possession or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
“The investigation surrounding the events that occurred this weekend are on-going,” Cobb said. “We expect additional charges and additional individuals to be arrested as we continue our investigation.”
Both Cobb and Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce expressed their thanks to Richland Parish Sheriff’s office and the Rayville Police Department for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505, the Winnsboro Police Department at (318) 435-4307 or stop an officer or deputy patrolling the streets.
