The Franklin Parish Police Jury may install culverts in private driveways and gravel the driveways if the project serves the parish drainage system, according to a Louisiana State Board of Ethics opinion to be released this week, according Karah Lochbrunner, assistant secretary - treasurer for the Police Jury.
The announcement was made at the Police Jury’s regular meeting Thursday night.
If a property owner installs a new culvert, he must buy the culvert. He must consult Police Jury drainage foreman Cody Freeman to determine the correct size for the culvert to be installed to ensure the area drains properly. Culverts may be bought from the Police Jury or at another provider. Culverts can be installed by the Police Jury or property owner.
“The way we were doing it in the past, installing driveway culverts with the resident purchasing the culvert and the jury installing and purchasing the material within the parish right of way is ok,” Lochbrunner said.
Meanwhile, two major parish projects, Baker’s Cutoff and Boggy Bayou, have begun this week with the Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer improvement project starting soon, said Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
Contractors are working at Boggy Bayou with right away work and installing piping at Baker’s Cutoff, McManus said.
A $593,080 Department of Environment Quality (DEQ) loan to fund the Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer project should be closing by July 30, McManus said.
Sewer project details include improvements of four lift stations and a wastewater treatment plant. Components of the lift station will be removed and wet wells will be inspected, cleaned and repaired. New pump suction / discharging piping, floats and control panels will be installed. New lift stations will have above ground pumps and fiberglass housing to protect equipment from the elements.
On a related matter, police jurors approved a project to build up three sections of Cooter Point Road after the areas flooded numerous times nearly trapping residents living on the road. Cost estimates total some $30,000.
Residents reported wading through water to reach their vehicles to get to work and school with backwater four feet deep in some parts and lasting approximately three weeks.
Cooter Point Road is 11 miles long with some 500 feet needing to be built up.
“This is a very busy road,” said Police Juror James Harris.
The project entails covering and packing sections with maintenance rock and installing a third 48 inch culvert to help displace water. The Police Jury also plans to seal the road next year.
On another front, police jurors amended the drainage budget by $75,000 after it purchased $175,000 worth of culverts this year. Culvert stockpile was diminished after storms moved through the area washing many out.
“We try to keep a common size for these gravel roads,” said Beau Brasher, superintendent.
