Twenty-two Franklin Parish farmers have been paid for their grain after Lakeland Grain Company in Winnsboro was placed in receivership by the State Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said Commissioner Mike Strain.
More area farmers will soon be paid after their claims are processed, Strain said. Some two million bushels have been sold from the elevator.
“The receivership is working well,” Strain said. “We are continuing to sell the grain.”
Some 100 farmers were not paid for their product after Lakeland Grain lost its cash line of credit with Concordia Bank & Trust Company and did not have funds to pay for the grain.
The situation emerged as a result of tariffs upending commodity prices this year which exaggerated Lakeland Grain Company’s financial struggles, said Wade Iverstine, with Kean, Miller LLP of Baton Rouge, who represents the elevator.
In law, receivership is a situation in which an institution or enterprise is held by a person placed in custodial responsibility for the property of others, including tangible and intangible assets and rights. Many times, receivership happens when a company cannot meet financial obligations.
The late Al Ater purchased the business from Winnsboro Elevator Inc. in 2014 and made $2.5 million worth of improvements. Improvements included additional scales, a grade shack and the complete reconfiguration of drives helping the flow of traffic going in and out of La. Hwy 15.
Ater passed away in 2017 at 63 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
“I promise all the farmers will be paid for the grain that has been delivered to Lakeland Grain,” Strain said in an earlier interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.