Franklin Medical Center’s net operating income was $2,638,382 for August, according to budget numbers released during the Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting Sept. 26.
While FMC’s total operating expenses was $2,667,438 for August, according to budget numbers.
“It did pick up a little for the month of August,” said Billy Page, Chief Financial Officer for FMC. “(Budget numbers) are a lot like we expected them to be.”
One budget item that “stuck out” was lab procedures, Page said. FMC recorded 12,532 which was 977 less than last year at this time.
Page attributed the decline due to FMC relinquishing remote nursing home lab procedures and the decline in clinical visits.
On a related note, Blake Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, announced the annual audit report should be presented next month at a special meeting by Lester, Miller & Wells CPAs of Alexandria.
Meanwhile, Board of Commissioners agreed to enter into a contract with Navcare for telehealth communications with its medicare patients with multiple chronic conditions.
Under the contract, NavCare will call each patient with certain medical conditions monthly for at least 20 minutes to council them over the phone about their medical issues, Kramer said.
“We just have too many patients to keep up with and not enough staff to keep up with changes to the patient’s treatment plan,” Kramer said. “Medicare is starting to audit this area heavily.”
Any medicare patient with multiple chronic conditions expected to last 12 months or until the patient’s death and places them at significant risk of death, acute exacerbation / decompensation or functional decline are eligible for chronic care management services (CMS) such as the ones offered by NavCare, Kramer said.
CMS encompasses oversight and educational activities conducted by health care professionals to help patients with chronic diseases and health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, lupus, multiple sclerosis and sleep apnea learn to understand their condition.
FMC has 1,000 to 2,000 medicare patients, Kramer said.
FMC will pay NavCare a one-time charge of $8,000 and $32 per patient. FMC will net $35 per patient.
“We are going to let them do all the calls, and we are going to put it in our electronic health records as far as what they do,” Kramer said.
