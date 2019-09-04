Franklin Medical Center’s total gross patient revenue rebounded for the month of July after lackluster numbers were recorded in June, according to budget numbers released at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting Aug. 29.
FMC posted some $7.2 million in total gross patient revenue up from June’s $6.4 million. Even with the revenue rise, total gross patient revenues continue to be $320,146 below budget three months into the fiscal year.
June’s $6.4 million was the lowest amount in a year, according to FMC’s budget figures.
At the end of July, current assets outnumbered current liabilities with assets totaling some $3.1 million to $2.8 million in current liabilities.
Meanwhile, Board of Commissioners agreed to replace FMC’s defibrillators at a cost of $43,000 and the trade of those currently in use. The emergency room will have two defibrillators along with one on the second and third floors.
“Our current ones are coming to the end of their life,” said April Winborne, director of nursing.
Along with defibrillators, the Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of additional ventilators. The ventilators will also function as a bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPap) machine, Winborne said.
On another front, FMC is now only one out of four hospitals in Louisiana offering hormone replacement therapy through BioTE, Winborne said.
FMC hormone therapy utilizes bio-identical hormone pellets that minimize negative side effects commonly associated with synthetic hormones, Winborne said.
“These are bio-identical,” Winborne said. “They are from soy and yams.”
The pellets replicate the hormones men and women lose as they age. Patients will receive two to four subcutaneous pellet insertions under their skin per year allowing for a readily available source of hormones when your body requires it, Winborne said.
“The procedure does not hurt,” Winborne said. “For women it usually takes about five minutes and for men it usually takes about 15 minutes.”
Symptoms of hormonal imbalance in women include fatigue, night sweats, hot flashes, decreased sex drive, weight gain, insomnia, irritability, anxiety
and depression.
Symptoms of hormonal imbalance in men include low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, chronic fatigue, loss of muscle mass, increased body fat, decreased bone mass, mood changes, lower mental capacity, depression and irritability.
