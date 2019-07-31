Franklin Medical Center posted some $6.4 million in total gross patient revenues, the lowest amount in a year, according to budget numbers released at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting July 25.
Revenue numbers were down nearly across the board with expenses staying in the perimeter of the budget, said Billy Page, chief financial officer of Franklin Medical Center.
“Expenses are true to the budget, but (June) was a slow revenue month,” Page said. “Last month was just generally down. I don’t really know what caused it. Maybe with the good weather there was less respiratory problems.”
After a slow June, Franklin Medical Center’s net operating revenue is $402,502 below budget two months into the fiscal year, according to the numbers. Expenses are in line with budget numbers.
Additionally, Franklin Medical Center’s rural health clinics visitation numbers were down for the month. Winnsboro South clinic took the biggest hit. Fiscal-year-to-date, 4,340 people visited the clinic, down from last year’s total of 5,133.
Meanwhile, Blake Kramer, administrator for Franklin Medical Center, was named a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a national professional society for healthcare leaders.
The announcement was also made at the Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kramer is the first FMC executive to become a member of the fellowship.
“I’m very glad to have reached this milestone and am indebted to the staff of Franklin Medical Center who have been so instrumental in teaching me about the health care industry over the last 13 years,” Kramer said.
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development, Kramer said. Only 9,107 healthcare executives globally hold this distinction.
Kramer became administrator of Franklin Medical Center in 2010, having previously served as the facility’s compliance officer and in-house legal counsel since 2006. In the time since, FMC has undergone a number of expansions, including a renovated emergency department, a new primary care clinic in Crowville, and service lines for orthopedic surgery and inpatient rehabilitation.
To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education credits, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Additionally, fellows are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Based in Chicago, the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) focuses advancing leaders and the field of healthcare management excellence, said Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE.
Kramer said he was privileged to bear the FACHE credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.
“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” Bowen said. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”
