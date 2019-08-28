A Fort Necessity house fire claimed its second victim.
Herbert Gene Robinson, 85, passed away Aug. 22 at a Jackson hospital due to severe injuries suffered from the fire.
An additional victim, Vickie Robinson died at a Jackson hospital Aug. 10 from injuries suffered from the fire. She was 67.
Services for Vickie Robinson were held Aug. 24 at Turkey Creek Baptist Church near Fort Necessity. Services for Herbert Gene Robinson will be Aug. 31 at Cowboy Church in Winnsboro.
The Aug. 7 fire started at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the wood-frame house from a gas leak ignited by the stove. The house is located off Simon Road, said District Two Fire Chief Alan Dupuy.
District Two, District Five and Winnsboro Fire Department responded to the call. Numerous Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies and Northeast Louisiana Ambulance also responded to the call.
The American Gas Association (AGA) recommends if customers smell gas in their home leave the building immediately, find a phone away from the area and call 911.
Utility companies odorize natural gas with Mercaptan which smells similar to rotten eggs so that it is easy to smell if there is a gas leak, AGA said. If a gas leak is detected, take action immediately.
