The Franklin Parish High Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program recently received the coveted5-of-5 Award.
Franklin Parish schools Superintendent Lanny Johnson presented the state and national awards at Franklin Parish School Board’s regular monthly meeting on Sept. 3.
Not only did the program receive 5-of-5 Award, but Susanne Delhoste, JAG Specialist for Franklin Parish High School, received recognition with the JAG National Peak Performance Award.
JAG President Kenneth M. Smith and Governor John Bel Edwards initially presented these awards.
The 5-for-5 Award recognizes JAG programs with outstanding graduation rate, employment rate, positive outcome rate, full-time job rate and full-time placement rate and is only awarded to programs which meet the required number of students each year.
Additionally, Delhoste received recognition from JAG-Louisiana with the “High Performance Award.”
This award stated Delhoste “opens the doors and the minds of her JAG Students.”
This goal is obtained through employer and community contacts in community service, guest speakers, career fairs, field trips and fundraisers.
Delhoste was recognized by State JAG representatives as a professional who is not only committed to “seeing success within her JAG youth, but equally committed to teaching and assisting her peers as well.”
The award recognized Delhoste for sharing best practices for coaching, mentoring and supporting her peers. Delhoste has coached locally, within the state as well as nationally.
Delhoste is a 27-year veteran teacher with 25 of those years in Louisiana. She is a master teacher who has taught all grade levels except for first, fifth, sixth and seventh grades. Her entire career has always been in a Title I school both in Louisiana and Colorado.
During her professional career Delhoste has been recognized Teacher-of-the-Year in both elementary and high school levels.
While serving at Winnsboro Elementary she taught fourth grade. During that tenure she served as teacher leader, worked on reading teams and as a mentor teacher for student teachers from University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of Phoenix.
In the last four years as JAG Specialist, Delhoste has only received proficient and highly effective rating according to Louisiana Compass Rubric.
“I am honored to be part of the JAG Program,” Delhoste said. “My favorite part is measuring and documenting the successes of my students while implementing state and national data. This data affords my students to be recognized nationally through honors such as this. “
