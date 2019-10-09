Four bids for garbage collection service providers were reviewed at the Franklin Parish Police Jury public works committee meeting Monday morning.
Committee members gave no recommendations on specific bids but decided to “take it under advisement” until Thursday night’s regular meeting.
The four companies submitting bids were Waste Connections with an estimated monthly cost of $11.70 per home, Arrow Disposal with an estimated monthly cost of $11.85 per home, Waste Pro with an estimated monthly cost $15.07 per home and Waste Management with an estimated monthly cost of $18.46 per home.
The Police Jury voted unanimously at its meeting in August to advertise for bids after hearing numerous complaints in recent months about current contract holder, Waste Connections of Monroe. The current contract ends Nov. 11. Waste Connections has been the Police Jury’s garbage collection service provider since 2009.
In the bid, specific instructions for future service were written. Instructions called for pull-cart assistance for elderly or handicapped, individual dwellings with individual addresses receive bulk pick up and no liquids should be discharged from the truck.
Additional specifications included businesses which do not need more than three carts served each week should not be required to have a commercial dumpster. Bid specifications also provide penalties for continuous reports of skipped roads and containers.
On another front, committee members will recommend funding for cleanup of nuisance properties be drawn from the recreational fund in the properties’ respective districts during its regular meeting.
In the recreational fund, each park run by the Police Jury receives $4,000 per year for improvements.
A property of particular interest to the Police Jury is the one story apartment complex located on Louisiana Street.
The property has become a haven for rodents, snakes and alleged criminal activity due to its unkept condition, said Police Juror Leroy Scott in September’s regular meeting.
The Louisiana Street apartments were adjudicated seven months ago after its owners failed to pay property taxes.
Under the adjudication process, the Police Jury is not allowed to make physical changes to the property’s building for three years but could perform upkeep of the grounds, said Police Jury attorney Mike Kramer.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury is reviewing a list of applications for possible capital outlay projects for next year.
Projects include Bayou Macon Cut-off No. 1 drainage structure improvements, Turkey Creek Dam renovation, Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 drainage improvements, Union Church Road improvements, WPA Road improvements and Franklin Parish Activity Center / Pavilion improvements.
