The Gilbert Board of Aldermen approved an increase in water and sewer rates at their regular meeting Aug. 8.
The new rates will go into effect on the September billing cycle.
Residential water rates are now set at $25 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage, up from the previous rate of $20 for the minimum and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
Residential sewer rates are $20 for the first 2,000 gallons and $8 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage. Previous sewer rates were $10 for the minimum and $4 per 1,000 gallons used afterward.
Small businesses will see a steep hike in rates under the updated ordinance.
Small business water rates are $40 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage. Previously, small businesses were charged $20 for the first 8,000 gallons and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum.
Small business sewer rates are $44 for the first 2,000 gallons and $8.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage. Small business sewer customers were charged a $10 minimum for the first 8,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum.
Commercial businesses have meters one inch and larger, according to the Gilbert ordinance.
Commercial water rates are $60 for the first 5,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage. Previous commercial water rates were $55 for the first 15,000 gallons and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
Commercial sewer rates are $52 for the first 5,000 gallons and $8.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage, up from the previous rate of $50 for the first 15,000 gallons and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum charge.
The rate study came about after Gilbert officials started working toward obtaining grants and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans to refurbish parts of its sewer system. The project calls for repair of sewer lines on Third and Fourth streets, install an additional lift station, refurbish current lift stations and repair manholes. Estimated cost of the project is some $2 million and may be broken into three or four phases, Stephens said.
USDA requires municipalities to complete a rate study before qualifying for a grant or loan. Additionally, Gilbert has applied for a Louisiana Community Block Development grant for the sewer system repairs.
Tim LeMoine of Louisiana Rural Water Association made public a study he conducted for the town in July’s Board of Aldermen’s meeting. LeMoine’s study recommended Gilbert raise its water and sewer rates.
