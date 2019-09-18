Installation of new water meters and Louisiana Health Department water sample sites are set to be complete next week at the Village of Gilbert, said Mayor Mike Stephens.
Project funding came from a $25,000 Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) grant, Stephens said. Currently, Gilbert receives its water from the West Winnsboro Water system.
With the approaching project completion, Gilbert officials are now investigating possible water improvements for future CWEF grant funding.
“JCP is looking around (Gilbert’s water system) for possible improvements,” Stephens said. “We are trying to figure the best way to spend the money for our water.”
JCP Inc., headquartered in Harrisonburg, manages Gilbert’s water system.
Established in the 2008 Louisiana regular legislative session, intent of CWEF grants are to provide a source of funding for rehabilitation, improvement and construction projects for community water systems.
In a related topic, Gilbert officials are hoping to receive funding from a Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant to purchase a new utility truck, Stephens said.
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
On another front, Gilbert village clerk Diane Parker resigned from her position, Stephens said. Parker was Gilbert’s clerk for 13 years.
“She was a good clerk,” Stephens said. “I hated she made the decision, but I wish her the best. While she was the clerk, we had perfect audits, and she was always very honest.”
