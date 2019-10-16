Franklin Parish Police Jury members tabled a decision Thursday night on garbage collection service provider bids to further review prices and options.
The four bids received by the Police Jury were more than what was expected, said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary / treasurer.
The four companies submitting bids were Waste Connections with an estimated monthly cost of $11.70 per home, Arrow Disposal with an estimated monthly cost of $11.85 per home, Waste Pro with an estimated monthly cost $15.07 per home and Waste Management with an estimated monthly cost of $18.46 per home.
Currently, residents pay $10 a month with Waste Connections of Monroe, Franklin Parish’s garbage collection service provider. The company’s current contract ends Nov. 11.
Finance and public work committees will meet this week to work on solutions for the high bids.
Meanwhile, Boggy Bayou project is nearly complete with contractors working through “punch list items,” said Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
The $800,000 project called for cleaning and removing debris, grading, reshaping the channel and replacing culverts.
On another front, Police Jury members worked through various road projects from garbage truck / school bus turn arounds to children at play sign requests.
During various project discussions, a motion to repair Willow Street was unanimously passed after Police Juror Leroy Scott accused fellow juror members of heavily “scrutinizing” the project.
“There was a similar situation on Guice Road,” Scott said. “That road was not scrutinized. In reference to that, Willow Street is in the same predicament, but it is being scrutinized.”
Repairs call for building up 600 feet of Willow Street which normally floods during heavy rain.
Additionally, the Police Jury approved a garbage truck / school bus turn around on Judy Guillot Rd and approved the repair of Beulah Lake Road which was damaged during the corn harvest.
Also, children at play signs were approved for a portion of L.D. Knox Road.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury agreed to measure and chip seal Ogden Cemetery Road.
