Company plans $375 million expansion in Louisiana
SNF Holding Company is investing an additional $375 million to expand its water-treatment and water-conditioning polymer production plant near Plaquemine, state and company officials announced Thursday.
A state incentive package for SNF’s project includes the use of FastStart, the state-funded specialized worker training program, a Retention and Modernization Tax Credit worth up to $2.2 million, and a performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program of $1.5 million for infrastructure improvements. SNF also is expected to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.
The company will retain 390 existing jobs while adding 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says.
U.S. Sen. Kennedy: Louisiana to receive $101 million in offshore energy revenue sharing
Louisiana will receive $101.33 million through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, better known as GOMESA, which directs a percentage of Gulf energy revenues and disbursements back to Louisiana, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced Thursday.
The state constitution dedicates GOMESA revenue to coastal restoration and conservation efforts.
Many Louisiana lawmakers and officials are calling for Gulf Coast states to receive a greater share of offshore oil and gas production from federal waters, noting that state infrastructure supports that development. Kennedy has co-sponsored legislation that would remove a $500 million cap on federal revenue sharing with Gulf states and increase the states’ shares from 37.5 percent to 50 percent.
Report: Louisiana tuition increases led the nation
A new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says tuition at four-year public universities in Louisiana increased by 107 percent, or $4,810 per student, from 2008 to 2018, the biggest collective increase by percentage in the nation during that time span and the second-biggest by dollar amount behind Arizona. State funding per full-time student fell 38 percent during that time, or $4,454 per student, the second-greatest decrease by percentage behind Arizona, the report says.
Cuts to higher education have worsened racial and class inequality, since rising tuition can deter low-income students and students of color from college, says the Louisiana Budget Project, which focuses on how state policy affects low- and moderate-income residents.
"Obviously these numbers are alarming, but it's important to note that this report measures a 10-year time span," said Jan Moller, the group’s executive director. "It shows that while funding has stabilized, we still have a lot of catching up to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.