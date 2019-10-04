Monroe

The Monroe metro area’s share of extreme poverty – neighborhoods where at least 40 percent of residents live below the poverty level – is the highest in Louisiana, according to a new analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.

Among the metro area’s poor population, 35.4 percent live in neighborhoods where four out of 10 residents live in poverty, the analysis found. The overall poverty rate in the metro area is 24.2 percent.

Extreme poverty affects 11 out of 44 neighborhoods in Monroe, 24/7 Wall St. found. And the unemployment rate in these regions is 15.5 percent.

Only five states in the nation – Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wyoming – have no metro areas with neighborhoods affected by extreme poverty, according to the study, which incorporates data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Residents of the high-poverty neighborhoods are 50 percent less likely to be homeowners or have a college education compared to other neighborhoods, 24/7 Wall St. reported. And residents are twice as likely to be jobless than those who live in more affluent areas, the study said.

Cities With the Most Concentrated Poverty, by State

StateMetro AreaConcentrated Poverty Rate (as % of Poor Population)Overall Poverty RateNeighborhoods With Concentrated PovertyJobless Rate in Poor Neighborhoods
AlabamaMobile20.6%19.3%18 out of 11314.4%
ArizonaPhoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale17.5%15.7%64 out of 97610.1%
ArkansasHot Springs13.7%19.1%2 out of 2013.4%
CaliforniaVisalia-Porterville31.1%27.1%15 out of 7814.9%
ColoradoPueblo14.8%19.8%4 out of 5312.2%
ConnecticutNew Haven-Milford14.4%12.1%11 out of 18617.2%
FloridaGainesville21.6%23.1%8 out of 536.1%
GeorgiaAlbany43.6%25.7%10 out of 4325%
HawaiiUrban Honolulu2.1%9.1%3 out of 22812.6%
IdahoPocatello8.9%17.6%1 out of 215.3%
IllinoisDecatur32.1%16.6%6 out of 3419.8%
IndianaFort Wayne23.5%14.1%11 out of 10813.1%
IowaDubuque10%11.9%1 out of 264%
KansasWichita9.7%13.9%7 out of 15215.9%
KentuckyBowling Green23.8%18.7%5 out of 376.7%
LouisianaMonroe35.4%24.2%11 out of 4415.5%
MaineBangor19%15.9%2 out of 4511.6%
MarylandBaltimore-Columbia-Towson8.8%10.5%26 out of 66813.3%
MassachusettsSpringfield26.1%16.4%15 out of 13318%
MichiganFlint38.1%20.0%26 out of 12923.2%
MinnesotaSt. Cloud20.1%13.3%1 out of 377.2%
MississippiJackson26.2%18.5%21 out of 12716.7%
MissouriCape Girardeau30.4%19.1%5 out of 2212.2%
MontanaGreat Falls11.2%13.1%1 out of 225%
NebraskaLincoln15.8%12%6 out of 737.4%
NevadaLas Vegas-Henderson-Paradise6.5%14.6%13 out of 48715.7%
New JerseyAtlantic City-Hammonton23.9%15.3%9 out of 6817.4%
New MexicoLas Cruces26.3%27.9%6 out of 4013.4%
New YorkElmira30%15.8%4 out of 228.3%
North CarolinaGreenville17.9%24.3%3 out of 2913.2%
OhioYoungstown-Warren-Boardman27.7%16.7%23 out of 15518.5%
OklahomaLawton19.2%16.6%4 out of 3312.5%
OregonMedford7.5%16.7%2 out of 4114.6%
PennsylvaniaReading28.1%13.6%9 out of 8922.7%
Rhode IslandProvidence-Warwick4.9%13%9 out of 35911%
South CarolinaCharleston-North Charleston11.1%13.9%8 out of 1519.6%
TennesseeMemphis28.4%18.9%52 out of 30916.3%
TexasLaredo54.2%31.5%27 out of 607.2%
UtahOgden-Clearfield6.5%8.7%3 out of 11614.9%
VermontBurlington-South Burlington10.9%10.4%1 out of 458.1%
VirginiaRichmond10.1%12.4%11 out of 29014.5%
WashingtonLongview23.8%16.9%4 out of 2412.9%
West VirginiaHuntington-Ashland14.2%18.8%8 out of 9212.3%
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis23.5%14.5%49 out of 42215.1%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.