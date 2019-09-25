Franklin Parish Police Jury officials are hoping for a portion of some $1.2 billion in flood mitigation money to fund various area projects.
The Community Development Block Grant money will be committed to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative by February or March. The initiative is a response from 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called the disaster a “historic, unprecedented flooding event” and declared a state of emergency. Many rivers and waterways, particularly the Amite and Comite rivers, reached record levels, and rainfall exceeded 20 inches in multiple parishes. Complicating the issue, numerous homeowners who were affected were without flood insurance.
In the initiative, Louisiana is divided into eight watershed regions, and initial work has focused on meeting with individual regions and introducing watershed concepts.
One such meeting occurred in Ouachita Parish Sept. 18.
Tracy Hilburn, deputy director of Ouachita Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, is heading up Region Three which includes northeast Louisiana.
Additionally, Ouachita Parish officials will serve as finance officers for the Watershed Initiative which means all reimbursements for the first portion of projects will be funneled through them.
Sam Wiggins, Franklin Parish Police Jury secretary / treasurer, attended the meeting along with Ken McManus,with McManus Consulting Engineers. McManus was representing several local parishes.
“Each parish or municipality had a representative from their organization there last week,” Wiggins said. “Each organization was to submit names they would like to suggest for the steering committee.”
At least half of the money must be spent to benefit the 10 parishes most impacted by the 2016 floods, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.
A portion of the first half of funding will be spent on “no regrets” projects. These projects will be able to move forward quickly due to very little risk of serious downsides.
The remainder of money will be allocated to other districts for watershed projects.
“$400,000 should be available for our region in March for shovel ready projects that would help reduce the watershed issues,” Wiggins said. “This (funding) will be competitive.”
Each proposed project will go through a state-created simulation project to see if it will elevate problems with watershed issues before it is considered to be funded, Wiggins said.
In a related matter, state and parish officials toured four major drainage and sewer projects Monday morning.
Sen. Neil Riser, Police Jurors Troy Hendry and Rawhide Robinson, Police Jury superintendent Beau Hill, and McManus went to Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number One and Three, Abe Lincoln - Horace White Sewer and Boggy Bayou Drainage projects.
“The projects are part of an ongoing process to build new and improve existing drainage (structures in Franklin Parish),” said Riser. “These projects will help lessen impeding water flow which helps the parish to drain properly. The next phase will be to continue the maintenance of these structures we toured today.”
Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number One, also known as Baker’s Cut-Off, was constructed when the Corps of Engineers channelized Bayou Macon creating an oxbow lake, McManus said. The control structure was built to maintain the oxbow as a lake for recreation and agricultural uses. Since construction, the two six foot diameter corrugated-metal drain pipes have deteriorated and separated, creating a sink hole in the levee.
“The subsidence was such that the levee was in imminent danger of complete failure which would have drained the lake, causing a loss of recreation and agricultural uses for both Franklin and Madison parishes,” McManus said.
Contractors are installing two discharge pipes, backfill, riprap and a new control gate on the inlet structure. The $415,000 project was funded by Louisiana Facility Planning and Control. Merrick, LLC, out of Cottonport is the project contractor.
Similar to Number One, Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number Three control structure, also known as L.D. Knox project, was constructed when the Corps of Engineers channelized Bayou Macon creating an oxbow lake.
“Over the many decades since this project was constructed, it has served its useful life and is in dire need of replacement,” McManus said.
The $250,000 project has no bids.
“Sen. Riser was personally involved in the Baker’s Cut-Off and Crockett Point projects,” McManus said. “He was very aware of the deteriorated condition of L.D. Knox control structure and outfall pipe. His local knowledge of the needs of Franklin Parish and his experience in legislative matters in Baton Rouge, allowed him to secure and match funding to a specific project.”
The third project the group toured was Boggy Bayou Drainage.
This project improves drainage of Boggy Bayou with the primary work taking place in the Abe Lincoln subdivision, LA Hwy. 17 East and LA Hwy 4 East, McManus said. Improvements consisted of replacing culverts, clearing debris and grading the channel.
The $1,134,589 project was funded by the Louisiana Office of Community Development with W.L. Bass Construction Inc of Monroe as contractors.
The final project on the tour was Abe-Lincoln-Horace White Sewer station.
The sewer lift station pumps are deteriorated and no longer in condition to pump wastewater to the treatment plant on a consistent basis due to its age, McManus said. The lift station was built in 1984.
“The wastewater plant was in dire need of rehabilitation, due to age and usage,” McManus said. “The Police Jury investigated numerous grant programs, all to no avail. Sen. Riser, working with Dr. Chuck Carr Brown, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, secured funding to effect rehabilitation of four sewer lift stations and the wastewater treatment plant. The provided funding was a grant in the amount of $296,540 and a loan of $296,540.”
