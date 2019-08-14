Twenty-three youth and two adults were honored Aug. 9 for their hard work during the inaugural PEF45 summer program.
The PEF45 program grants area youth knowledge, experience and motivation to excel in the work force. PEF45 is the acronym for Propelled Education For the Future. Forty-five is the number of years students will be able to retire. The program is designed for youth ages 15 to 18 years of age.
Town of Winnsboro officials, local business leaders and program participants gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro.
Local business partners participating in the program were Jessie Allen with Sullivan’s Feed & Farm Supply, Jimmy Cloessner with Waller-Singer Chevrolet, Bobby Davis with Bobby’s Corner, Ken Hill with Champion Car Wash, Mike and Kim Lord with Southern Medical Scrubs & Apparel and Rickey Womack with Rickey Womack Insurance.
Additionally, Town of Winnsboro, Winnsboro Fire Department and Winnsboro Police Department hosted participants in the program.
Summer employees were Mon’Terrius Blunt and Kelvondra Johnson at the Winnsboro Fire Department. Armani Allen worked with Rickey Womack Insurance. Faith Henderson worked at Southern Medical Scrubs & Apparel.
Sullivan’s Feed & Farm Supply hosted Trace Evans. Labrajah Allen, Kendrick Anderson, Janazia Jackson, Kathy Odom, Kaleb Pleasant and Melissa Robinson worked at the summer basketball program.
Katelynn Havard, Rechard Kelly, Jamelyn Parker and Jada Robinson worked at the Winnsboro City Hall. Working for the Winnsboro Street Department were Christian Anderson, Jaheim Brown, Michael Cooks, Jr., Amos Marzell, Jr., Terrance Richardson and Jonathan Williams.
Jalen Heckard and Tyrell Richardson worked at Winnsboro’s Parks and Recreation while Ar’daisha James and Elise Perritt worked with the Winnsboro Police Department.
