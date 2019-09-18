Tax assessment appeals from two businesses and one resident were denied by the Franklin Parish Police Jury acting as a board of review.
The decision to deny the appeals and uphold Franklin Parish Tax Assessor Rod Elrod’s property values were unanimous at the Police Jury’s regular meeting Sept. 12.
Regency Intrastate Gas LLC appealed Elrod’s fair market value of $58,693,222. In the appeal, the gas line company requested an assessment of $39,907,446. Regency also appealed in eight other parishes.
This is the second year Regency has appealed Elrod’s assessment. Last year’s appeal was upheld in a Louisiana Tax Commission hearing and is scheduled to be argued in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge.
For the third year in a row, Aaron’s Inc. appealed the $512,513 fair market value from Elrod. The rental company requested an assessment of $159,443. Previous appeals are being litigated, Elrod said.
Gladys Beard, a Franklin Parish resident, requested no specific assessment in her appeal request.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated property issue, section 8 vouchers may increase for Franklin Parish.
Police Jury members agreed to look into the matter after hearing complaints from citizens about the parish’s inadequate number of vouchers.
Administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the section 8 voucher program assists low-income families, elderly and disabled to afford private-market housing. Participants are free to choose any housing that meets program requirements and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.
Vouchers are administered by local public housing agencies such as the Police Jury who receive federal funds from HUD.
Currently, all of Franklin Parish’s 13 section 8 vouchers are in use, said Karah Lochbrunner, assistant secretary / treasurer.
“There is a long line for vouchers,” Lochbrunner said. “All the vouchers have been dispersed (in Franklin Parish).”
The increased number of vouchers in neighboring parishes was a major complaint to those in attendance.
“What can we do to get more vouchers in Franklin Parish,” said Constance Foy, who owns a Winnsboro rent home and was a vocal member of the group.
Catahoula Parish has 35 vouchers, and Caldwell Parish has 83 vouchers, according to affordablehousingonline.com. Tensas Parish has the greatest number of total vouchers of neighboring parishes with 131. Richland Parish does not participate in section 8.
On another front, Police Jury members approved clean-up of the adjudicated Louisiana Street apartments.
The apartments have become a haven for rodents, snakes and alleged criminal activity due to its unkept condition, said Police Juror Leroy Scott.
“It is my understanding that we are responsible for this property,” Scott said. “This property is dangerous to neighborhood children and residents because of its condition.”
Under the adjudication process, the Police Jury is not allowed to make physical changes to the property’s building for three years but could perform the upkeep of the grounds, said Police Jury attorney Mike Kramer.
The Louisiana Street apartments were adjudicated six months ago after its owners failed to pay property taxes.
In other action, Police Jurors approved the temporary appointments of Joshua Dean to the vacated Justice of the Peace District Eight seat and Rebecca Roberts to the Justice of the Peace District Five seat until February. Dean is also Justice of the Peace for District Two and Roberts currently holds the seat of Justice of the Peace District Seven.
District Eight position was vacated by Clay Nichols, and the District Five position was left open by Carey McCoy. McCoy has now taken over District Five Constable seat.
