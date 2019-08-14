Franklin Parish Assessor Rod Elrod and Coroner Joel Eldridge were reelected without opposition when qualifying closed last week for the Oct. 12 primary election.
The Oct. 12 election will feature numerous state, district and local offices. Locally, voters will also elect a sheriff, clerk of court and members of the Police Jury.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb drew an opponent in his bid for reelection. Qualifying Tuesday to oppose Cobb was Madison Eaton Jr. of Winnsboro.
Cobb has served two terms as Sheriff while Eaton is a Sergeant for the Winnsboro Police Department.
Franklin Parish will have a new Clerk of Court after current Clerk Ann Johnson announced her retirement after working 45 years in the office. Johnson held the Clerk of Court position for five terms.
Four candidates qualified to run for the seat.
Anita Gallagher-Wygal of Winnsboro, Matthew Hollis of Baskin, Karah Lochbrunner of Winnsboro and Austin Warner of Winnsboro will be vying for the Clerk’s position.
In the Oct. 12 primary election, all Police Jury district seats will be up for grabs as two jurors, Troy Hendry and Buddy Parks, did not seek reelection and the remaining five were challenged.
Police Jury president Ricky Campbell will face Judy Roberts for the District 1 seat. Campbell and Roberts are both from Winnsboro.
Four candidates qualified for Police Juror District 2 after Parks announced he was not seeking reelection.
Ronnie Cassels, David L. DeBlieux, Richard Mahoney and Walter Smith, all of Winnsboro, qualified for District 2.
Police Juror James Harris drew an opponent for his bid for reelection to the District 3 seat. Jeff Stephens of Gilbert qualified to oppose Harris.
Residents of District 4 will have a new police juror after Hendry announced he would not seek reelection.
Gary Peters of Winnsboro and Paul Till of Delhi qualified to run for Police Juror District 4.
Police Juror Leroy Scott will face opposition from three other candidates in his bid for reelection to the District 5 seat.
Adrian Gardner of Winnsboro, Willie Lee Thomas, Sr. of Gilbert and Keiona Wesby of Winnsboro qualified to run against Scott.
Police Juror District 6 W.H. “Rawhide” Robinson of Winnsboro drew an opponent in his bid for reelection. Bob Gibson of Baskin qualified to oppose Robinson.
Police Juror District 7 Joe Lewis of Gilbert will face two opponents in his bid for reelection.
Leodis Norman of Wisner and Hoston Whitley, Jr. of Winnsboro qualified to run against Lewis for the District 7 seat.
In district elections, Senate District 32 race drew five candidates during qualifying after Sen. Neil Riser reached his term limit. Riser is running for the District 20 House seat.
Daniel M. “Danny” Cole of Jena, Judia “Judy” Duhon of Olla, Steve May of Columbia and Glen D. Womack of Harrisonburg qualified to run for the Senate seat.
Riser is among four candidates campaigning for the District 20 House seat.
Kevin Bates of Winnsboro, Tammy Reed of Columbia, Riser of Columbia and Marteze Singleton of Winnsboro will be on the ballot in the primary election.
An Alexandria man and Monroe woman qualified for the BESE District 5 spot.
Stephen Chapman and Ashley Ellis will campaign for the BESE position.
Voters statewide will elect a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.
Eight candidates will oppose Gov. John Bel Edwards in his bid for reelection.
Ralph Abraham of Baton Rouge, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond, Patrick J. Doguet of Rayne, Gary Landrieu of Metairie, Patrick “Live Wire” Landry of New Orleans, Manuel Russell Leach of Natchitoches, M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza of Ponchatoula and Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge qualified to run for the Governor’s office.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of Belle Chasse drew one opponent in his bid for reelection. Nungesser will face Willie Jones of New Orleans. An additional opponent, Rao M. Uppu of Prairieville withdrew shortly after qualifying.
Three opponents will try to unseat Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup of Clinton, Thomas J. Kennedy III of Metairie and Amanda “Jennings” Smith of Bastrop have qualified to run for the Secretary of State’s position.
Attorney General Jeff Landry of Broussard drew an opponent for his bid for reelection. Qualifying to oppose Landy was “Ike” Jackson Jr. of Plaquemine.
Treasurer John M. Schroder of Baton Rouge will seek reelection in the primary election. Schroder will have two opponents, Derrick Edwards of Harvey and Teresa Kenny of New Orleans.
Four candidates qualified to oppose Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain’s bid for reelection. Strain is from Covington.
The candidates are Marguerite Green of New Orleans, Charlie Greer of Natchez, Peter Williams of Baton Rouge and Bradley Zaunbrecher of Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon of Metairie drew an opponent in his bid for reelection. Qualifying to oppose Donelon was Tim Temple of Baton Rouge.
Early voting is scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. except Sunday.
In a related matter, the last date to register to vote for the Oct. 12 primary election is Sept. 11.
A person may register to vote at any Registrar of Voters office, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Department of Children and Family Services, WIC offices, Medicaid offices or Armed Forces recruitment offices.
Additionally, a person may register to vote online at Geaux Vote Online Registration System.
If registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, proof of age, residency and identity with a current Louisiana driver’s license, birth certificate or other documentation which sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency are required.
