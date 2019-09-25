U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate’s education committee, recently announced 26 senators have signed their names onto the bipartisan College Transparency Act (CTA) with the addition of U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA).
The announcement represents clear, growing support for CTA amid ongoing Higher Education Act talks. Earlier this month, U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were also added as cosponsors.
“Student loan debt is rising. To make better decisions regarding where to attend and whether to borrow, students need more information,” said Cassidy. “Over a quarter of the Senate is actively behind this bill. Support is growing for the College Transparency Act.”
“All too often, students are flying blind when it comes to making one of the most expensive decisions of their lives. Millions of graduates face financial hardship because they borrowed more from the federal government than they can afford to repay with the degree they earned. This bill will empower students with information about the value of a degree at various institutions so they can make the best choice for their future,” said Senator Grassley.
This legislation modernizes the college reporting system for postsecondary data by ensuring accurate reporting on student outcomes such as enrollment, completion, and post-college success across colleges and majors, while ensuring the privacy of individual students is securely protected.
