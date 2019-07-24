Deputies from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office and Winnsboro Police Department have arrested six people in connection with the July 28 shooting death of Waneshia Bush, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
At press time, names of the suspects were not released.
Charges include aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bush was at a party on the corner of Blanson and Smith streets in Winnsboro around 1 a.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Shots were reportedly fired from two groups who were fighting, according to law enforcement officials.
Bush was taken to Franklin Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.
Before this incident, Winnsboro has experienced a slight upturn with juvenile gun violence being reported this summer, according to law enforcement reports.
“The upturn centers around a group of bad apples upsetting things for everyone,” Cobb said.
Bobby Hollins, a Winnsboro resident, had an idea on how to curb gun violence.
“We need to stop these block parties,” Hollins said. “When people gather up at these parties they start fighting and then the shooting starts.”
Hollins, who was at a candlelight vigil Monday evening for Bush, said many times the people shooting are not from Winnsboro but neighboring communities such as Rayville, Sicily Island, Gilbert or Wisner.
“My wife had a bad feeling about this party,” Hollins said. “She heard the shots. This was a horrible loss to our community.”
More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.