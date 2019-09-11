Candidates for office in Tensas Parish in the October 12 primary election are as follows:
Sheriff:
Danny Clark, Democrat, Newellton.
Rickey A. Jones, Democrat, St. Joseph
Robert Pearson, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Clerk of Court:
Christian Jones, Democrat, Newellton.
Christina "Christy" Lee, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Assessor:
Jerrica Newman, Democrat, Waterproof.
Donna Randolph Ratcliff, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Police Juror District 1:
"Johnny" Daves, Republican, Newellton.
Larry W. Foster, Democrat, Newellton.
Alex "Chip" Watson Jr., Democrat, Newellton.
Police Juror District 2:
Eulas Foster, Democrat, Newellton.
Mark C. Jones, Democrat, Newellton.
Cheryl Simpson, Republican, Newellton.
Terrence South, Democrat, Newellton.
Police Juror District 3:
"Phil" Arnold, Republican, Newellton.
"Bill" Crigler, Republican, St. Joseph.
Patrick Glass, Republican, Newellton.
Police Juror District 4:
Billy Arceneaux, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Karen Lewis, Republican, St. Joseph.
Police Juror District 5:
George Gray, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Rod" Webb, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Police Juror District 6:
Donald R. Black, Republican, Waterproof.
Carl Frank Olds, Democrat, Waterproof.
"Bubba" Rushing, Democrat, St. Joseph.
Police Juror District 7:
Robert Clark, Democrat, Waterproof.
"Jamie Lil Stump" Davis, Democrat, Ferriday.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1:
Latricia Anderson, Democrat, Newellton.
Kara Ward, Republican, Newellton.
State Representative 20th District:
Kevin Bates, Republican, Winnsboro.
Tammy Reed, Democrat, Columbia.
Neil Riser, Republican, Columbia.
Marteze Singleton, Democrat, Winnsboro.
State Representative 21st Representative District:
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent, Jonesville.
Jane Netterville, Democrat, St. Joseph.
"Clint" Vegas, Independent, Ferriday.
Governor:
Ralph Abraham, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat, Hammond.
Patrick J. Doguet, Republican, Rayne, Other/Disq.
John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Gary Landrieu, Independent, Metairie.
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, Republican, New Orleans.
Manuel Russell Leach, Republican, Natchitoches, Other/Disq.
M. V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat, Ponchatoula, Other/Disq.
"Eddie" Rispone, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Lieutenant Governor:
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans.
William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
Rao M. Uppu, Democrat, Prairieville, Withdrew.
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin, Republican, Baton Rouge.
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Clinton.
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, Metairie.
Amanda "Jennings" Smith, Republican, Bastrop.
Attorney General:
"Ike" Jackson Jr., Democrat, Plaquemine.
"Jeff" Landry, Republican, Broussard.
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
Teresa Kenny, No Party, New Orleans.
John M. Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry:
Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans.
"Charlie" Greer, Democrat, Natchez.
Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican, Covington.
Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.
Commissioner of Insurance:
James J. "Jim" Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
"Tim" Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.
