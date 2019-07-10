Gene Boquet assumed duties as post commander of Hanna Richardson Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3155 July 1.
Boquet relieved Bobby Herring of the position who served in the capacity for four years.
Boquet, a five-year member of Post 3155, plans to carry on past traditions and make moves to grow membership. To boost post numbers, veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq are being sought out, Boquet said.
“Our main goal is to continue to support veterans and veteran causes both locally and nationally,” Boquet said. “We are also going to continue to be active in our community services.”
Most noticeable Post 3155 community service is the placing of American flags along La Highway 15 in Winnsboro on holidays. Post 3155 launched the initiative in the late 1980’s under the direction of William Wade House.
“We will continue the flag program,” Boquet said who is also a member of the American Legion.
Recently, Post 3155 orchestrated a campaign to raise money to replace many torn and aging smaller flags. A campaign in which Herring called a success.
“Many people throughout our community have donated money and flags,” Herring said. “They can still donate by contacting Gene or me.”
Along with the flag program, Post 3155 sponsors essay contests at the beginning of each school year called Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen for students in ninth through 12th grades and sixth through eighth grades respectively.
“We sponsor the local essay contests,” Herring said. “The winners will then go to the district and then possibly to the regional, state and national competitions. Large scholarships are given to those who win at the national level.”
Post 3155 also supports the Winnsboro Dixie Youth softball league and Project-4-Hope.
Project-4-Hope provides housing and support to north Louisiana homeless veterans and their families by offering services such as food and nutritional support, job and vocational training and counseling.
Additionally, seven and one-half acres in Arcadia is site to new construction of a veteran’s community planned by Project-4-Hope. The community will consist of small transitional homes and have a central building onsite for cooking, offices, counseling and a meeting room for group counseling.
“On the Saturday ahead of Memorial Day we will be accepting donations at the Columbia Brookshires to benefit Project-4-Hope,” Herring said.
On a national level, Post 3155 will continue to support the Veteran’s Association Hospital and the Veteran’s Home in Monroe, Boquet said.
Herring’s future plans are to continue to be active in Post 3155.
“I am now the junior vice commander and commander advisor,” Herring said.
Any veterans who were in active duty in a war zone are eligible to join the VFW, Boquet said. Post 3155 meets the second Monday of each month at their office located on Loop Road in Winnsboro.
Those interested in donating a flag or money to purchase a flag they may call Gene Boquet at (318) 439-8663 or Bobby Herring at (318) 282-2046.
