A small group of residents voiced their opinions about higher water rates at Gilbert’s regular meeting Thursday night.
September’s water bill was the first since aldermen approved higher rates in August.
By raising rates, aldermen hope to qualify for future grants and create a “self sustainable” water system. Additionally, the need for higher rates arose when West Winnsboro Water System, Gilbert’s provider, drastically increased rates during the summer.
“We weren’t planning on raising the water rate, but our bill doubled from West Winnsboro,” said Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens. “We have been on West Winnsboro for 18 years and that was the very first increase. In fact, Gilbert was the lowest rate of all their customers. We have been fortunate. It’s very good water, and I’m satisfied with West Winnsboro.”
Residential water rates are now set at $25 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage, up from the previous rate of $20 for the minimum and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
Small business water rates are $40 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum usage.
Previously, small businesses were charged $20 for the first 8,000 gallons and $4.50 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum.
During the discussion, three citizens presented aldermen their water bills which showed an extreme jump in price. One bill showed a $200 jump from last month to this month. The resident said there was no apparent leak at her house.
Aldermen agreed to re-read the citizens’ water meters with the extreme jump in price.
In a related topic, Gilbert residents may be seeing an increase in their sewer rates.
Average sewer rates may rise to $39.43 a month for the first 2,000 gallons and $8 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The numbers were calculated from a sewer rate study conducted by Ken Terry with the Louisiana Rural Water Association.
“This is a balance act,” Terry said. “If expenses go up then the bill goes up.”
Gilbert is currently applying for a USDA grant / loan to repair its 30-year-old sewer system. Part of the required steps is to conduct a water and sewer rate study to show self-sustainability, Stephens said.
The sewer system serves 226 residential households and 18 businesses, according to the study.
Currently, it takes $7,603 a month or $91,236 per year to maintain Gilbert’s sewer, according to the study. If Gilbert is approved for the loan, the number jumps to $11,136 per month or $133,636 per year for maintenance.
“We are as low as we can possibly get,” Stephens said. “We studied this for a long time. I hate to go up on anything, but it has come to a point with regulations from the state to qualify for any grants. If you don’t meet their criteria then you don’t get (grants).”
Meanwhile, aldermen agreed to hire Rita Sewell as Gilbert’s new town clerk after a 15-minute executive session. Her first day as clerk will be Oct. 28.
Sewell, a Gilbert resident, served as clerk during Lewis Ezell’s tenure as mayor, Stephens said. Sewell was the first clerk to implement computers at Gilbert’s Town Hall.
Sewell will fill the vacant clerk’s position left by Diane Parker who resigned last month after 13 years.
“I am thrilled and honored for her to be a part of our team,” Stephens said.
On another front, Stephens warned residents Gilbert’s leash law will be strictly enforced. This came after Stephens, town officials and aldermen heard numerous complaints of dogs roaming the streets.
Gilbert’s ordinance states dogs are required to be leashed with a chain or cord and attached to a collar if they are not secured in a fence. Each yard should have only one dog pen and must be located 20 feet from the property line. Each pen must have a sheltered area and cleaned daily. Dog pens with more than two dogs must be on concrete and have lines to the city sewer system. Dogs 25 pounds or heavier on a leash must have a muzzle.
First violation of the current dog ordinance is $50, second is $75 and third is $100.
“We are about to get hot and heavy,” Stephens said. “Get your dogs up. If someone is breaking the leash law, they will get a ticket.”
