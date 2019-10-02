The Winnsboro Fire Department will observe national Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6 through 12.
“This year’s campaign recognizes the everyday people who motivate their households to develop and practice a home fire escape plan,” said Chief Orlando Logan with the Winnsboro Fire Department. “We are also working to celebrate people of all ages who learn about some fire escape planning and practice, bring that information home and spur their families to action.”
Logan said fire prevention education is not limited to just the youth.
“From young students who learn about the campaign at school to parents who attend a community event like a fire station open house — all of them are heroes because they’re taking steps to make their household much safer from fire.”
There are measures to take to make a building safer in case of fire, said Marvel Clay, public relation and fire prevention officer for Winnsboro Fire Department.
“A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom and near all sleeping areas,” Clay said.
Firefighters and emergency medical responders demonstrate the “true meaning of heroism,” Logan said.
“During Fire Prevention Week, America’s firefighters and EMS all across our great country demonstrate the true meaning of heroism by placing themselves in harms way with the great risks they take to safeguard our communities and our nation,” Logan said. “In addition, as we will pay special tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty, we would like to remind everyone that ‘what fire destroys never returns,’ and we should take measures to ‘kill fire before it kills you.’ Do your part and fires won’t start.”
