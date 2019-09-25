Winnsboro’s public fire protection classification was raised to six from its previous classification of five, said Fire Chief Orlando Logan.
Fire protection classification is a rating determining how well a fire department can protect its community and homes. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates. Higher scores translates to higher insurance rates.
Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL), a private non-profit association composed of insurance companies, performed the Winnsboro Fire Department inspection and set the rate.
“Currently, we are working hard to fix the reasons for the raise in our rating,” Logan said.
Ten reasons, from primary dispatch frequency to the lack of a ladder truck to documentation and additional training, were given for the raised rating.
The majority of the reasons could be extinguished with more volunteers, Logan said.
“I need volunteers on the operation and administration sides,” Logan said. “It is more to a fire department than fighting fires. It’s a lot of work, and I’m in a bind.”
Currently, Winnsboro Fire Department is a “combination department” where paid staff and volunteers work together, Logan said. There are nine full-time paid staff with one opening including Logan. There are 10 volunteers on the fire department’s record.
Winnsboro Fire Department should operate each shift with one dispatcher and two firefighters but many times Logan said he had to rely on Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office dispatchers.
“Sheriff Cobb and his staff have been a great asset for us with his dispatchers and his equipment,” Logan said.
With the lack of manpower, Logan finds himself occasionally inside buildings fighting fires instead of outside commanding the situation.
“This is very dangerous,” Logan said. “I don’t mind fighting fires, but somebody must be on the outside organizing the fight.”
There are many ways to volunteer at a fire department, Logan said. Volunteers who are willing to work in an administrative capacity with paperwork and data entry are needed, along with teachers who are able to help with public education. Volunteering three to four hours in a shift, once a week would be very beneficial to the fire department, Logan said.
Additionally, teachers can be certified to be basic in-house instructors, Logan said.
“Marvel Clay does an excellent job at educating the public, but he needs help,” Logan said. “Retired or current teachers could be great volunteers. There are so many ways a person can volunteer at the fire station.”
Volunteering at the fire department are excellent ways for high school seniors or college students to receive volunteer hours, Logan said.
“I’m not going to put (the students) in fighting fires, but there are many ways they can help,” Logan said. “They will get the training, and they can see the many avenues in fire fighting such as fire prevention, investigation and administration they could go into.”
In order to lower Winnsboro’s fire rating and improve the fire department, an effort involving the community will have to take place, Logan said.
“Everyone has a talent or gift that God has given them to help serve the community,” Logan said. “At the end of the day, you have to have a servant’s heart because this is not a job but a calling.”
