Winnsboro will be featured in a podcast highlighting small southern towns after being one of only five municipalities selected in Louisiana, said Sandra Robinson, secretary of Winnsboro Main Street economic committee.
Winnsboro was selected by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) in collaboration with Small Town Podcast creator Matt Seale after submitting a video and application for the pilot project in Louisiana. Seale is also mayor of Ocilla, Ga., a town located in south Georgia with a population 3,400.
Small towns across Louisiana with a population of less than 10,000 were invited by LMA to submit a video application for consideration for the Small Town Podcast pilot project in Louisiana.
Once production is complete, the podcast will be available by searching Small Town Podcast.
Seale was in Winnsboro Tuesday afternoon interviewing Mayor Sonny Dumas and Main Street Coordinator Kay LaFrance-Knight for the future episode.
During the interview, Seale discovered unique aspects of Winnsboro and explored the joys and struggles officials encounter along with the vision and dreams for community development, Robinson said.
Along with the podcast, there will be accompanying photos of Winnsboro, Robinson said.
Seale started his podcast after Ocilla received national coverage in a missing-persons case involving a teacher and former beauty queen. After more than a decade of investigation, an arrest was made in the case and another podcast, Up And Vanished, received more than 1 million listeners.
Seale felt many people who listened to the podcast associated Ocilla with the missing-persons case and nothing else.
“I want to make (the podcast) available for people to get the whole story and the good parts,” Seale said. “We also talk about struggles, but we also talk about the quality of life and hear some funny stories of things that happen in small towns.”
Initially, Small Town Podcast featured towns in Georgia but has recently expanded to cover towns in other states such as the five in Louisiana.
“I want to make sure small towns have a positive brand,” Seale said. “I’m trying to shine a spotlight on small towns that are often overshadowed by the hustle and bustle of the big city.”
