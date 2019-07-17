Winnsboro officials have yet to receive word from the Internal Revenue Service on whether Winnsboro must pay penalties stemming from W-2’s not being filed in 2016 for town employees.
That is according to Cal Pierce, budget manager for the Town of Winnsboro. Pierce made the announcement at Winnsboro’s Town Council regular meeting Monday night.
“They are still putting in the W-2’s,” Pierce said. “I speak with (the Internal Revenue Service) on a regular basis, and (the Internal Revenue Service) said they would contact us as soon as they are finished. We can only act when we are notified.”
A letter from the Internal Revenue Service was sent to Winnsboro in March stating the town owed some $211,000 in penalties due to the mistake. Mayor Sonny Dumas has hopes at least a portion of the penalties will be abated.
“I believe they are going to work with us,” Dumas said. “They have previously worked with us on another small bill”
Dumas said due to assistance by Congressman Ralph Abraham he is hoping the IRS is “going to give us a break or a reduction in that amount.”
In recent months, Winnsboro paid nearly $900,000 in back payroll taxes, unpaid bills and retirement funds, exhausting the majority of funds held in certificates of deposit at Progressive Bank, according to town records. Of that amount, $215,000 has already been paid to the Internal Revenue Service.
Meanwhile, Dumas warned Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce and residents that “alternative action” will be taken next week to remove abandoned vehicles from within city limits.
“Next week, I am going to begin alternative action on removing these abandoned cars,” Dumas said. “This is an ordinance, and we can’t ignore it.”
In the past, Pierce said it was difficult to contact abandoned vehicles’ owners or property owners where abandoned vehicles are located. Night patrol officers will begin to try to contact the owners of abandoned vehicles this week, Pierce said.
Winnsboro’s ordinance states, “no person shall store or abandon any junk, wrecked or used automobiles or other motor vehicles or any other discarded junk, discarded or abandoned major appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, ranges or machinery or other metal, tin or other discarded item on any vacant lot or any unused portion of any occupied lot…”
The ordinance says a fence no less than six feet or no more than nine feet high should encircle junk, wrecked or used automobiles.
After 30 days of being tagged, the vehicle can be towed at a cost to the property owner where the vehicle was parked, Dumas said. The property owner can be ticketed at costs ranging from $25 to $500.
In other business, major repairs to Holly, McDuff and Polks streets are set to begin July 29, said Heath McGuffee, project manager form Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
Amethyst Construction of West Monroe will work the $396,000 project.
In the project, drainage issues will be addressed at Polk Street between Havard and Hunter streets.
The west and east sides of Polk Street are slumping into ditches causing the center of the road to bow and crack. In order to stabilize the street, engineers will install subsurface drainage from Havard Street to Hunter Street. After installation of the drainage system, Polk Street will be overlaid.
Additionally, the overlay of McDuff Street and repair and reseal of Holly Drive are on tap.
On another front, council members agreed to enter into a contract with Inspections Unlimited of West Monroe to provide new construction inspections for Winnsboro.
Chad Parker with Inspections Unlimited has been performing inspections without a contract in Winnsboro for three years. Inspections Unlimited also works for Franklin Parish Police Jury.
“This contract does not cost the city a penny,” Parker said. “Fees are paid for by the person building the structure. What this contract does is legitimizes the services in the eyes of Louisiana.”
Fees are set by the building’s square footage, Parker said. Inspections Unlimited fees have been unchanged since 2007.
“We’ve been acting as your building inspector and will continue to do so,” Parker said.
