Wisner Town Council will hold a special meeting Sept. 26 on removing junk and other debris within the town’s corporate limits
The meeting was called after Town Council members Thomas Lemle and Roger Hilliard volunteered to identify “troubled areas” in Wisner at its regular meeting Sept. 12.
After completing their tour Lemle and Hilliard will report their findings to Mayor Marc McCarty with addresses of “troubled areas.” McCarty will then send a letter to each address giving the owner 10 days to formulate a plan to clean his or her property.
“This hurts the looks and hurts the town,” McCarty said. “We are going to make an effort to drive through the town and see the hot spots.”
The Sept. 26 meeting has been called for McCarty, town council members and property owners to discuss measures for cleaning up the junk.
“We want to work with you,” McCarty said. “If they are not here for the meeting we will enforce our ordinance. We are not bullies, we are tired of just talking.”
Wisner’s current “junk ordinances” states the storing or abandoning of junk within the corporate limits is “unlawful and prohibited.” The ordinance defines junk as wrecked or used automobiles, abandoned major appliances or other discarded items.
Another ordinance states it is unlawful to store or offer for sale any iron and steel junk or wreckage of motor-driven vehicles on any open lot or parcel of ground that is “not properly enclosed on all boundary lines visible from the public streets or highways with a proper, suitable and substantial fence not less than six feet nor more than 10 feet high and properly screening the enclosed area from public view.”
“Property owners have the right to keep the junk, but they have to build a fence around it,” said town attorney Tabb Singer.
In a related topic, McCarty said he was using examples from transitional business districts such as West Monroe’s Trenton Street as guidelines for buildings and businesses along Front Street.
“This is something we are looking at and tweaking for us,” McCarty said. “This is a guide we can use for our business district.”
West Monroe’s Trenton Street, also known as “Antique Alley,” is dotted with antique shops and small cafes attracting a regional audience.
“We are going to get started pretty quick on this,” McCarty said. “Many of these buildings are unsafe, unsanitary and dilapidated structures. I want people who own these buildings to make money and not use these buildings to store junk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.