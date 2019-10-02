Wisner Town Council members agreed Thursday at a special meeting to advance measures to remove junk and other debris from the town’s corporate limits.
Residents who have junk or debris on their property and did not attend the special meeting will now receive a second letter giving them an ultimatum to clean their junk or debris up or face a possible $200 fine.
A small number of residents attended the meeting after they received the first warning letter last month from officials stating their property was out of compliance with town ordinances.
Recently, Town Council members Thomas Lemle and Roger Hilliard toured Wisner identifying “hot spots” in Wisner where junk and debris were prevalent. After the tour, letters were sent to each address with an invitation to attend the meeting with a cleanup plan.
“I don’t have an answer to some of these ‘hot spots,’” said Mayor Marc McCarty. “There are a few properties that are just pigsties, and they have to be cleaned up.”
Wisner’s current “junk ordinances” states the storing or abandoning of junk within the corporate limits is “unlawful and prohibited.”
The ordinance defines junk as wrecked or used automobiles, abandoned major appliances or other discarded items.
Another ordinance states it is unlawful to store or offer for sale any iron and steel junk or wreckage of motor-driven vehicles on any open lot or parcel of ground that is “not properly enclosed on all boundary lines visible from public streets or highways with a proper, suitable and substantial fence not less than six feet nor more than 10 feet high and properly screening the enclosed area from public view.”
McCarty said property owners could still talk with him to establish a plan of action for their cleanup.
“We want to work with you,” McCarty said. “We are not bullies, we are tired of just talking. (The junk) hurts the looks and hurts the town.”
On a related note, Wisner’s bi-annual town-wide cleanup day has been scheduled for Oct. 19.
Interested participants are asked to meet at Wisner’s gazebo at 9 a.m. where they will be given trash bags and assigned their areas.
Last spring’s event drew dozens and organizers hope the fall event draws a larger crowd.
For more information contact the town hall at (318) 724-6568.
