Wisner is a certified Downtown Arts & Cultural District by the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, said Mayor Marc McCarty.
The announcement was made at the Wisner Town Council’s regular meeting July 11.
The cultural district program, managed by the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Division of the Arts, is designed to revitalize a portion of the community by creating a “hub of cultural activity” through income and corporate franchise tax credits for the rehabilitation of historic structures.
The program provides an exemption to sales taxes for proceeds received from the sale of original, one-of-a-kind works of art from locations established within the district.
Wisner applied for the certification in February and aldermen passed a resolution at their March meeting in support of the move.
“This is a step forward for Wisner,” McCarty said. “In the near future, you are going to see us taking advantage of this designation, and it is going to benefit not only Wisner but all of Franklin Parish.”
Cultural districts located in north Louisiana are in Tallulah, Monroe, Ruston, Homer, Minden and Shreveport. The majority of the cultural districts are located in south Louisiana.
“The energy was evident behind Wisner’s application and plans to implement this new designation, and I look forward to seeing the progress made over the months and years to come,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor in a prepared statement.
Meanwhile, Wisner should be receiving its results early August from the annual fire protection rating inspection from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, said Wisner Fire Department Chief David Wallace.
Currently, Wisner has a seven fire protection rating.
On another front, Wisner’s Police Department has been “addressing” speeders on Kansas, Hope and Pine streets, said Deputy Johnny Matthews. The department wrote 99 citations during the month of June and patrolled 3,200 miles.
