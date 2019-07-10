Paul Marvin Schauf
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Paul Marvin Schauf, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.
Paul was born on March 9, 1955, in Newellton, to Marvin and Angela (Mignano) Schauf. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Tensas Academy in 1973 and went on to earn a B.A. in criminal justice from Northeast Louisiana University in 1977. On September 2, 1978, he married Jacqueline Day. They reared two children, Elizabeth and Bennett.
Paul had a passion for life and loved people. He adored working in law enforcement and loved Tensas Parish. A constant jokester, Paul was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Paul took pride in keeping his yard mowed to perfection. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and Rainey, John Bennett, and Harper adored “Pops”.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his mother, Ann as well as his siblings, P.T., Mary Angela, and Katie. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline; his children, Elizabeth Matthews (George) and Bennett Schauf (Natalie); his grandchildren, Rainey and John Bennett Matthews and Harper Schauf. Also left to cherish his memory are John Day and Mary Ann and Tom Sadler, Jack Hart and Beth Ann Hart in addition to his many friends and his coworkers at the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Visitation was held Tuesday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by his burial at Lakewood Plantation in St. Joseph. Services are under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tensas Academy, St. Joseph Catholic Church or the cancer charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be James Arceneaux, Bill Crigler, Britt Keahey, Bob Manning, Will Manning, Rusty Ratcliff, Doug Sloane and Stewart Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Audrey 'Speedy' Taylor Williamson
Funeral services for Audrey “Speedy” Taylor Williamson, 76, of Baskin, were held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church, Baskin, with Rev. Buford Brady and Rev. Buddy McGurk officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Baskin, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mrs. Audrey was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Rayville, and passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Monroe.
Mrs. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elsie Taylor; husband, John “Hinkey” Albert Williamson; and her brother, Walter Taylor.
Survivors include her children, Kathy McGurk and husband, Buddy, Ann Stowe and husband, David, and Tammie Winstead and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Joshua McGurk, Justin Winstead, Tabbatha Gandy, Taylor Winstead, David Stowe Jr., and Meaghan Johnston; great-grandchildren: Braxton, J.D., LeLe, Marianne, Rae Rae, Jesse, Abigail, Brooklyn, Trent, Chloe, Allie, Jasper, Lexi, Jonathan, and Leon; brothers: Travis Taylor and wife, Irene, Lewis Taylor and wife, Laura, and Van Dale Taylor; and special friend, Victoria Kirby.
Pallbearers were David Stowe, Jimmy Winstead, Joshua McGurk, J.D. McGurk, David Taylor, and David Stowe Jr. Honorary pallbearer was Justin Winstead.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Lela Woods
Funeral services for Lela Woods, 91, of Winnsboro, formally of Baskin, were held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Baskin Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Rogers, Rev. Kevin Goodman and Rev. Marion Spence officiating. Internment followed in Union Church Cemetery-Baskin.
Mrs. Lela, a member of Baskin Baptist Church, was preceded in death by her parents Robert “Bob” Strickland and Effie Mayo Strickland; her husband James “Buddy” Woods; one brother and eight sisters.
She is survived by two daughters: Vicki Woods Jones and her husband Mike of Suisun, Calif., and Lori Woods Grayson and her husband Wayne of Baskin; grandsons: Ryan Jones and his wife Jeanette, Jarrod Jones and his wife Dianne, Brandon Grayson and his wife Kerri; granddaughter, Mandy Grayson Faulk and her husband Adam; great-grandchildren: George Adam Faulk, Katelynn Faulk, John Randall Faulk, Tucker Grayson, Bonnie Claire Grayson; brother-in-law, Elzie Woods Jr. and his wife Oneida; and, sister-in-law, Helen Woods; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and those very special ones that were considered family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Plantation Manor Nursing Center and Hospice TLC.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Georgia Mae Brown Smith
Funeral services for Georgia Mae Brown Smith, 68, of Winnsboro were held July 6, 2019, at Liberty Christian Center, in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Smith died June 30, 2019, at Avalon Nursing Center in Monroe.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Smith; daughter, Diane Horne; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jay Tucker, Rayford Edwards Jr., Steve Mays and Gregory Taylor.
Alvin Renard Blount
Alvin Renard Blount, 47, of Balch Spring, Texas died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the son of Grace and the late Alvin Ray Blount. Alvin accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized along with his brother at Galilee Baptist Church in Gary, Ind.
In 1980, the Blount family moved to Winnsboro, where the family later joined Second Baptist Church. He served faithfully as a youth usher and active Vacation Bible School member every summer.
Alvin graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1990, where he played football, and served as a member of Winnsboro High School’s Beta and Science Clubs. After graduation, Alvin joined the Louisiana National Guard where he served his community and country while in college. Alvin enrolled as a student at Louisiana State University (LSU) and later transferred and graduated from Southern University receiving his B.S. in math education. Alvin was employed faithfully for 20 years as an educator with the Dallas Independent School District.
Services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 926 Bosworth St., Winnsboro, at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Maggie Washington
Funeral services for Maggie Washington, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Winnsboro, were held July 6, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Michael McFarland officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Cemetery under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Washington died July 3, 2019.
Survivors include sons: Felix Washington, San Francisco, Calif.; Bennie Washington, Monroe; Peter Washington, Salem, Ore.; George Washington, Pheonix, Ariz.; daughters: Gloria Thompson, Houston, Texas; Clemmie Fennell, Oakland, Calif; Ruth Washington, Winnsboro; Grace Huff (Charles Ray), Rebecca Washington and Peggy Washington, all of Monroe;14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Adrian Washington, David Walker Jr., Joseph Thompson, Bennie Washington, Peter Washington, LeTrez Huff, Shaun Shaikh and Aubreii Washington.
C.L. Plain
Funeral services for C.L. Plain, 73, of Wisner will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Gilbert with the Rev. Veronica Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Estate Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Plain died July 1, 2019.
Survivors included a son, Charles Lee Bennett, Winterhaven, Fla.; five brothers: Jerome Bethley, Atlanta, Ga.; Lionel Plain, Jena; Rickey Plain (Mary), Fayette, Miss.; Johnny Ray Plain, Monroe; Louis Wilford, Statesville, N.C.; sisters: Erma Major (John), Gilbert; Dorothy Wilford, Winnsboro; Jeannett Wilford and JoLynn Blanson (Grady), all of Wisner; Linda Cole (Damian), Statesville, N.C.;
Russell Richard
Funeral services for Russell Richard, 65, of Wisner will be at 12 noon, July 13, 2019, at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Hope Estate Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Richard died July 4, 2019.
Survivors include two brothers: Emitt Gorge, Dallas, Texas; Sherwood Richard, Baton Rouge; two sisters: Nela Mae Richard, Monroe; Charlotte Richard, Houston, Texas.
Georgia Ann Johnson
Funeral services for Georgia Ann Johnson, 57, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Cathedral of Love and Faith. Burial will follow at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Johnson died July 6, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday at Richardson Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.