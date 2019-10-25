Troy J. Dennard was named 2019 Funeral Director of the Year by the Louisiana Funeral Director’s Association (LFDA) North District.
Dennard is funeral director for Gill’s First National Funeral in Winnsboro.
He was inspired to enter the funeral profession after witnessing a tragic loss of a dear friend.
“I felt such sorrow and empathy for the family and community, that I knew in my heart I had a calling to give love, support and compassion to grieving families,” Dennard said.
Dennard is a 1990 graduate of the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services. He is a certified director and embalmer.
Dennard has been married for 32 years to Joann. He has one son, Blake, and he is a “pappy” to Jon. He is the son of the late Sammy and Kittie Dennard.
He is active in his community and has worn many hats through the years. Dennard has coached little league baseball, served in several Masonic Lodges and Barak Shrine, where he served as chaplain for nine years and now is the Oriental Guide.
Additionally, he was a member of the Livingstone Chapter of Royal Arch Masons, Rayville, Monroe Scottish Rite Masons and past lieutenant governor of LAMISS & TIN Division 6 of Kiwanis International and is past governor of LFDA North District.
